NCAAF News: Former Joe Burrow, LSU coach leaves Deion Sanders’ Colorado ahead of 2025 season

The Colorado Buffaloes lost a key assistant coach in Deion Sanders‘ staff ahead of the upcoming college football season. The coach, who was a pivotal member during Joe Burrow and the LSU Fighting Tigers‘ championship in 2019, has announced his decision to leave for the UTSA Roadrunners.

The 2025 NCAA campaign will be very challenging for Sanders and the Buffaloes, as the expectations will only increase after a strong year in 2024. After falling just short of the Big 12 Championship Game, and the CFP, the goal for next season is crystal clear for Coach Prime.

The school in Boulder will kickstart their college football journey with an interesting matchup against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Folsom Field on August 30. However, the Buffaloes will be without their former director of quality control and seasoned coach, Tommie Robinson, who boasts over 40 years of coaching experience.

Robinson was the assistant coach in Baton Rouge during Joe Burrow’s Heisman season in 2019, when LSU was crowned national champion, putting together one of the best rosters in college football history. Robinson is set to sign with the UTSA Roadrunners as running backs coach for the upcoming season.

Tommie Robinson of the Arizona Cardinals poses for his NFL headshot circa 2010 in Tempe, Arizona.

Hall of Famer promoted

NFL Hall of Famer Warren Sapp had joined Colorado‘s staff as a graduate assistant, ahead of the 2024 season. And his work in Boulder was taken notice by Deion Sanders.

As the Buffs gear up for the 2025 NCAA campaign, with even higher expectations, Sapp has been promoted in the coaching staff. Sanders named Sapp to the role of pass rush coordinator.

Super Bowl champion and Defensive Player of the Year Warren Sapp’s guidance can boost the pass rushers in Colorado, after a year when the defense was the main weakness for Deion’s team, struggling to consistently pressure opposing quarterbacks—a recipe for disaster.