Hanna Cavinder breaks silence on Carson Beck’s transfer from Georgia to Miami with clear explanation

After initially declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft, Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck pulled off a 180-degree turn on his future. The second-year senior decided to return to college for hs final year of eligibility, transferring to the Miami Hurricanes. Beck’s girlfriend, Hanna Cavinder, plays for the Canes womens basketball team, but made something clear about Beck’s transfer to the University of Miami.

It didn’t take long for fans and media to tie up the loose ends and realize that Beck would now be attending the same school as his girlfriend, Cavinder. The buzz grew even bigger after the couple posted a video on social media, dancing to ‘The U song’ while throwing up the school’s hand sign.

Beck’s decision to return to college football for his final year of eligibility was surprising, but not entirely unexpected. After suffering a serious throwing arm injury, Beck missed the Dawgs’ postseason game against Notre Dame and would be unable to throw until spring. It didn’t make much sense to enter the Draft with such a big cloud of uncertainty surrounding his health and performance.

However, the speed with which the transfer was completed, with little time between his announcement to return to school and his signing with the Hurricanes, raised eyebrows. Many quickly pointed to Beck’s relationship with women’s basketball sensation Cavinder, who has nearly one million followers on Instagram. Regardless, Hanna Cavinder cleared the air with a strong explanation.

Hanna Cavinder #15 of the Miami Hurricanes reacts after making a basket against the Florida Atlantic Owls during the first quarter of the game at Watsco Center on November 16, 2022 in Coral Gables, Florida.

“Honestly, I was not involved at all. I know that a lot of people probably think that,” Hanna Cavinder firmly stated, via ESPN’s SportsCenter. “But no, I was not involved at all. It was honestly what was the best decision for him and where he was gonna fit and be able to be successful.”

Following greatness

While many still have doubts about whether Cavinder’s presence on campus in Coral Gables played a role in Beck’s transfer to Miami, the transfer itself isn’t far-fetched for a player like the quarterback.

The Hurricanes are coming off their best NCAA season in years after transfer QB Cam Ward joined Mario Cristobal’s program and led it to new heights while developing into an elite talent, and is projected to be the first overall selection in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Carson Beck #15 of the Georgia Bulldogs leaves the field following the game against the Auburn Tigers at Sanford Stadium on October 5, 2024 in Athens, Georgia.

Having that example set before him, it’s more than reasonable for Beck to join Miami’s program with hopes of developing into a bona fide first-round selection in next year’s draft, after a disappointing senior season in Athens.