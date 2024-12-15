Where to watch Seattle Seahawks vs Green Bay Packers in the USA: 2024 NFL Regular Season Game

Seattle Seahawks and Green Bay Packers will square offin a Week 15 showdown of the 2024 NFL regular season. Here’s everything you need to know, including kickoff details and streaming options for USA fans, so you don’t miss any of the action.

The Seattle Seahawks and Green Bay Packers are set for a high-stakes clash as both teams fight to solidify their postseason hopes. The Seahawks, riding a four-game winning streak, have turned their season around impressively, climbing from a 4-5 start to an 8-5 record.

Determined to maintain their momentum, they face a tough challenge against the Packers, who are eager to bounce back after a disappointing loss to the Lions. Green Bay, now 9-4, is aiming for their 10th win of the season to stay firmly in the playoff race.

When will the Seattle Seahawks vs Green Bay Packers match be played?

Seattle Seahawks take on Green Bay Packers in Week 15 of the 2024 NFL regular season on Sunday, December 15. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:20 PM (ET).

Green Bay Packers QB Malik Willis – IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Seattle Seahawks vs Green Bay Packers: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:20 PM

CT: 7:20 PM

MT: 6:20 PM

PT: 5:20 PM

How to watch Seattle Seahawks vs Green Bay Packers in the USA

The NFL matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and Green Bay Packers will be available for live streaming on Fubo. Fans can also catch the game on NBC.