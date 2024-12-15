Trending topics:
NFL

Where to watch Seattle Seahawks vs Green Bay Packers in the USA: 2024 NFL Regular Season Game

Seattle Seahawks will face Green Bay Packers in a Week 15 clash of the 2024 NFL regular season. Fans across the country can find here complete game information, including kickoff times and streaming options, to ensure they don’t miss a moment of the action.

Seattle Seahawks linebacker Ernest Jones IV
© IMAGO / ZUMA Press WireSeattle Seahawks linebacker Ernest Jones IV

By Leonardo Herrera

Seattle Seahawks and Green Bay Packers will square offin a Week 15 showdown of the 2024 NFL regular season. Here’s everything you need to know, including kickoff details and streaming options for USA fans, so you don’t miss any of the action.

[Watch Seattle Seahawks vs Green Bay Packers online in the USA on Fubo]

The Seattle Seahawks and Green Bay Packers are set for a high-stakes clash as both teams fight to solidify their postseason hopes. The Seahawks, riding a four-game winning streak, have turned their season around impressively, climbing from a 4-5 start to an 8-5 record.

Determined to maintain their momentum, they face a tough challenge against the Packers, who are eager to bounce back after a disappointing loss to the Lions. Green Bay, now 9-4, is aiming for their 10th win of the season to stay firmly in the playoff race.

Advertisement

When will the Seattle Seahawks vs Green Bay Packers match be played?

Seattle Seahawks take on Green Bay Packers in Week 15 of the 2024 NFL regular season on Sunday, December 15. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:20 PM (ET).

Advertisement
Green Bay Packers QB Malik Willis – IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Green Bay Packers QB Malik Willis – IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Seattle Seahawks vs Green Bay Packers: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:20 PM

CT: 7:20 PM

MT: 6:20 PM

PT: 5:20 PM

NFL News: Jordan Love&#039;s rookie teammate leaves Packers to return to his former team

see also

NFL News: Jordan Love's rookie teammate leaves Packers to return to his former team

How to watch Seattle Seahawks vs Green Bay Packers in the USA

The NFL matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and Green Bay Packers will be available for live streaming on Fubo. Fans can also catch the game on NBC.

Advertisement
leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

ALSO READ

Jalen Milroe, Kalen DeBoer get crucial news ahead of Alabama-Michigan
College Football

Jalen Milroe, Kalen DeBoer get crucial news ahead of Alabama-Michigan

Chiefs News: Andy Reid provides big update on the extent of Patrick Mahomes' ankle injury
NFL

Chiefs News: Andy Reid provides big update on the extent of Patrick Mahomes' ankle injury

NCAAF News: Nebraska HC Matt Rhule makes it clear who will be his starting QB in the Bowl game
College Football

NCAAF News: Nebraska HC Matt Rhule makes it clear who will be his starting QB in the Bowl game

NFL Video: Patrick Mahomes leaves Chiefs game with apparent injury after hit by two Browns players
NFL

NFL Video: Patrick Mahomes leaves Chiefs game with apparent injury after hit by two Browns players

Better Collective Logo