Report: Pep Guardiola targets former Cristiano Ronaldo teammate at Man United for Man City

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City are struggling for form, having gone eight games without a win and recently suffering a derby defeat to rivals Manchester United. In light of this challenging situation, according to Miguel Delaney from The Independent, the “Citizens” are reportedly interested in signing Paul Pogba, a former teammate of Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United. Pogba, whose contract with Juventus has ended, would be available on a free transfer.

The French midfielder has faced a four-year suspension for testosterone abuse, but the penalty was reduced to 18 months after it was revealed that the ingestion occurred unintentionally through a supplement prescribed by a medical doctor in Florida. Pogba is now eligible to return to action in March 2025.

Given Manchester City‘s ongoing injury troubles and recent player departures, adding Pogba could prove valuable for Guardiola’s squad. The 31-year-old player was once regarded as one of the world’s top midfielders, and his presence could strengthen a midfield that has been weakened by the loss of Rodri Hernández.

Guardiola has openly acknowledged that the team needs reinforcements, and with the club’s finances buoyed by player sales in recent seasons such as Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Cole Palmer, and Julian Alvarez, the acquisition of Pogba might not be the only move in the January transfer window.

Manchester United, ManU v Manchester City – Premier League – Old Trafford Manchester United s Paul Pogba (left) and Manchester City s Fernandinho battle for the ball during the Premier League match at Old Trafford, Manchester.

Paul Pogba’s potential arrival would be significant for Guardiola, particularly with the midfield lacking depth after Rodri’s absence. The manager has previously expressed admiration for Paul’s abilities. It is true that his arrival in the Premier League a few years ago did not go as expected and disappointed many experts in the English league, but his performance was never bad. On the contrary, Pogba was very underrated because his individual performance was excellent, but Manchester United had a very bad sporting project and he was never surrounded by good players.

Paul Pogba and Cristiano Ronaldo’s time together at Manchester United

In the 2021-22 season,Cristiano Ronaldo made a return to the club that launched him into soccer’s elite, Manchester United. There, he reunited with Paul Pogba, who had joined the Red Devils in 2016 for a then-record $116 million transfer fee. However, their individual performances during that season could not have been more different.

CR7 enjoyed a stellar season, scoring 24 goals across all competitions and helping Manchester United reach the knockout stages of the Champions League. In contrast, Pogba faced a turbulent year, plagued by inconsistency and injury. The French midfielder played only 27 matches, scoring just one goal and providing nine assists. He also endured two significant injuries that kept him sidelined for a total of 129 days, disrupting his rhythm.

Despite his struggles, Pogba had moments of brilliance, showcasing his talent as both a box-to-box midfielder and playmaker. Together, Ronaldo and Pogba played key roles in memorable victories, including a dramatic 3-2 win over Tottenham.