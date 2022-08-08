The National Basketball Association is holding off the release of the 2022-23 NBA Schedule. Many analysts have taken a guess about the reason behind this delay, check them out here.

Despite the fans are waiting for the 2022-23 NBA Season to start, the schedule for the 76th season of the National Basketball Association won't be released any time soon. However, the season will start on October 2022 for sure. There's another reason behind the delay.

As many already know basketball games are a critical part for the NBA because of the sponsorships and marketing reasons. Also, for the NBA franchises its important when they have a primetime game to prepare for it as either the home or the vising team.

That's why the arrangement of the 2022-23 NBA Schedule is critical. Aside from that, the National Basketball Association has delayed the release date due to important reasons that may lead to what's going to happen in the next few weeks in terms of possible trades.

The NBA 2022-23 Schedule release date still uncertain

According to Marc Stein of Substack, the NBA 2022-23 Schedule release date hasn't been cleared yet for unknown reasons. However, he said that is set to be released "until after next week". Although, last season's schedule release date was on August 20, there are some speculations about why is taking more time than usual.

"A week later than usual. Gotta believe the league is holding off to see if any of Durant/Irving/Mitchell are traded. No one wants to lock teams into (or out of!) primetime matchups and then see players get moved." This is what Keith Smith posted on his Twitter account about this issue.

He also added later, "They can move games on and off national TV to some extent, but some nights there are only one or two games and sometimes only one game in the East or West primetime window." That's why possible trades for Donovan Mitchell and Kevin Durant are in some way holding off the release of the 2022-23 NBA Schedule.