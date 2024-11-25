Trending topics:
soccer

Lionel Messi pays tribute to Diego Maradona with special one-word message for Argentina icon

Argentina captain Lionel Messi shared a heartfelt message on social media to honor Diego Maradona on the anniversary of the soccer legend’s passing.

Diego Maradona head coach of Argentina conducts warm up exercises with forward Lionel Messi of Argentina ahead of the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Group B match between Argentina and Nigeria
© Ezra Shaw/Getty ImagesDiego Maradona head coach of Argentina conducts warm up exercises with forward Lionel Messi of Argentina ahead of the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Group B match between Argentina and Nigeria

By Gianni Taina

Monday, November 25, marks four years since the passing of Diego Armando Maradona, a moment that forever changed the landscape of soccer. To commemorate the occasion, Lionel Messi, captain of the Argentine national team, posted a poignant tribute to Maradona on social media.

Many players, former players, and soccer fans worldwide honored the legacy of Diego Maradona in various heartfelt ways on the anniversary of his passing. From emotional tributes on social media to public ceremonies, the soccer community came together to celebrate the life and impact of one of the sport’s most iconic figures.

Messi took to his official Instagram account to deliver a simple but powerful message: “Eternal”. His post included a photo of Maradona lifting the World Cup trophy after Argentina’s historic victory in Mexico 1986, a moment etched into soccer history.

Advertisement

The 1986 tournament was iconic for Maradona, particularly his quarterfinal performance against England. It was during that game that Maradona scored two of the most famous goals in soccer history: the controversial “Hand of God” goal and the dazzling solo effort widely regarded as one of the greatest goals of all time.

Advertisement
Lionel Messi’s picture in his official Instagram account.

Lionel Messi’s picture in his official Instagram account.

Napoli pay tribute to their greatest icon

On this solemn anniversary, Napoli, the Italian club where Maradona became a legend, also paid tribute. The team shared their remembrance with fans through social media posts and a heartfelt ceremony.

Advertisement
Inter Miami star Lionel Messi reveals the two greatest coaches he&#039;s ever had in his career

see also

Inter Miami star Lionel Messi reveals the two greatest coaches he's ever had in his career

Napoli captain Giovanni Di Lorenzo, head coach Antonio Conte, and club president Aurelio De Laurentiis visited two of the city’s murals dedicated to Maradona. At each site, they placed flowers as a mark of respect for the Argentine star who left an indelible mark on the club and the city.

Maradona’s impact at Napoli

During his seven seasons with Napoli, Maradona played 259 matches, scoring 115 goals and providing 81 assists. His contributions helped the club secure four domestic titles, including two Serie A championships (1986/87, 1989/90), the Coppa Italia (1986/87), and the Supercoppa Italiana (1990).

Advertisement

On the international stage, Maradona led Napoli to victory in the UEFA Cup in the 1988/89 season, cementing his status as the club’s greatest player of all time.

gianni taina
Gianni Taina

ALSO READ

Jake Paul responds boldly to claims that Mike Tyson fight was rigged
Boxing

Jake Paul responds boldly to claims that Mike Tyson fight was rigged

Patriots HC Jerod Mayo identifies who’s to blame for Dolphins defeat
NFL

Patriots HC Jerod Mayo identifies who’s to blame for Dolphins defeat

Inter Miami star Lionel Messi reveals the two greatest coaches he's ever had in his career
Soccer

Inter Miami star Lionel Messi reveals the two greatest coaches he's ever had in his career

NBA News: Clippers star James Harden responds to Paul Pierce’s statements about him
NBA

NBA News: Clippers star James Harden responds to Paul Pierce’s statements about him

Better Collective Logo