NBA News: The Memphis Grizzlies may have encouraging injury update on Ja Morant

The Memphis Grizzlies began their NBA preseason on a bittersweet note. Despite a victory against the Dallas Mavericks, the team received concerning news about star player Ja Morant.

As the NBA regular season approaches, the Grizzlies will have to manage without Morant for Thursday’s preseason game against the Charlotte Hornets.

Head coach Taylor Jenkins confirmed that Morant is sidelined with an ankle injury and will miss the remainder of the preseason. However, the injury is not expected to keep him out for the start of the regular season.

With his ankle bothering him, Morant will be cheering on his teammates during Thursday’s game, as an MRI revealed the injury is not considered serious.

Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies warms up prior to a pre-season game against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center on October 7, 2024 in Dallas, Texas.

Morant’s expected return

Though Morant is set to miss the remaining preseason games, he could return to the court sooner than initially expected.

Reports indicate that Morant’s recovery timeline is roughly two weeks, which could see him back in action for the Grizzlies‘ regular-season opener against the Utah Jazz at Delta Center.

What’s next for the Grizzlies in the Preseason?