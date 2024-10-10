Trending topics:
NBA News: The Memphis Grizzlies may have encouraging injury update on Ja Morant

The Memphis Grizzlies kicked off the NBA preseason with lingering uncertainty surrounding Ja Morant, as questions remain about his availability for the start of the regular season.

Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies leaves the court in the second half of a preseason game against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center on October 7, 2024 in Dallas, Texas.
Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies leaves the court in the second half of a preseason game against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center on October 7, 2024 in Dallas, Texas.

By Santiago Tovar

The Memphis Grizzlies began their NBA preseason on a bittersweet note. Despite a victory against the Dallas Mavericks, the team received concerning news about star player Ja Morant.

As the NBA regular season approaches, the Grizzlies will have to manage without Morant for Thursday’s preseason game against the Charlotte Hornets.

Head coach Taylor Jenkins confirmed that Morant is sidelined with an ankle injury and will miss the remainder of the preseason. However, the injury is not expected to keep him out for the start of the regular season.

With his ankle bothering him, Morant will be cheering on his teammates during Thursday’s game, as an MRI revealed the injury is not considered serious.

Ja Morant throwing

Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies warms up prior to a pre-season game against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center on October 7, 2024 in Dallas, Texas.

Morant’s expected return

Though Morant is set to miss the remaining preseason games, he could return to the court sooner than initially expected.

NBA News: Former Celtics champion warns NBA teams from Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies

see also

NBA News: Former Celtics champion warns NBA teams from Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies

Reports indicate that Morant’s recovery timeline is roughly two weeks, which could see him back in action for the Grizzlies‘ regular-season opener against the Utah Jazz at Delta Center.

What’s next for the Grizzlies in the Preseason?

  • vs. Hornets – October 10 – Preseason Game 2
  • vs. Bulls – October 12 – Preseason Game 3
  • vs. Pacers – October 14 – Preseason Game 4
  • vs. Heat – October 18 – Preseason Game 5
santiago tovar
Santiago Tovar

Santiago Tovar is a bilingual sports journalist, proficient in both English and Spanish, with additional fluency in French. He joined Bolavip US in 2024, bringing over seven years of experience in covering a wide range of sports, including soccer, NFL, NBA, tennis, and Formula 1. A graduate of Universidad Externado in Colombia with a degree in Social Communication — Journalism, Santiago has provided real-time coverage of major events like the 2021 Women's Copa America, Copa Libertadores, Copa Sudamericana, and the Davis Cup qualifiers. Previously, he worked at Kienyke.com and Redmas.com.co, where he developed strategies to highlight key sports moments across websites and social media platforms.

