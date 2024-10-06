NBA News: Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert fires back at Defensive Player of the Year award criticism

Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert took home the NBA Defensive Player of the Year award last season, but the decision didn’t sit well with some fans and analysts, sparking debate over whether he truly deserved the accolade. Recently, Gobert addressed those criticisms head-on, offering a fiery defense of his achievement.

In an interview with SportsKeeda, Gobert urged critics to take a closer look at the data. “Just look at the numbers,” Gobert said. “Media manipulation and perception is one thing. But look who is in the top five with guarding on switches last year or in isos. Look at the numbers. Numbers don’t lie.”

Gobert, who played a pivotal role in Minnesota’s run to the Western Conference Finals last season, added, “I try to be focused on the moment and focus on what I can do to help this team achieve our goal as a leader and as a player.”

Heading into this season, the Timberwolves will be without Karl-Anthony Towns, a key piece in their defense alongside Gobert. Despite the loss, Gobert is confident that the team’s defensive identity remains intact. “I think our identity stays the same. We’re a defensive team,” he said. “We want to be the best defensive team in this league.”

Karl-Anthony Towns #32 of the Minnesota Timberwolves speaks with Rudy Gobert #27 in the third quarter of the game against the San Antonio Spurs. Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Rudy Gobert vs. Shaq controversy

Recently, Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert became the latest target of Shaquille O’Neal’s biting comments, and the French big man has responded his harsh criticisms.

In an interview with Complex, Shaq didn’t hold back when asked who he believed was one of the worst players in the league, specifically taking aim at Gobert and Ben Simmons.

“If you sign a contract for $250 million, show me $250 million,” Shaq said, adding, “There’s a reason why I walk funny, why I can’t turn my neck, and why I’m in pain. I played for about $120 million. Guys like [Gobert] are messing up the system. They’re making all this money and can’t f— play.”

In response, Gobert took the high road, addressing Shaq’s remarks on social media. “It’s sad to see someone who has accomplished as much as you did, @SHAQ, in both sports and business, still be triggered by another man’s finances and accomplishments,” Gobert wrote. “I get the entertainment part, but unlike others, you don’t need that to stay relevant.”

