NBA News: Shaq takes another shot at Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert after controversial statement

Shaquille O'Neal reignited his feud with Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert after controversial statements made by the former NBA star.

It seemed like the ongoing beef between Shaquille O’Neal and Rudy Gobert had cooled off after the Frenchman’s mature response to Shaq’s initial criticism. However, things took a turn when Shaq decided to revisit the issue, taking another shot at the Minnesota Timberwolves big man and offering fresh critiques following Gobert’s measured reply.

Shaq’s criticism of Gobert is nothing new—he’s been vocal about the center for some time. In a recent interview with Complex, O’Neal was asked who he thought was the worst player in the NBA. Without hesitation, the former Lakers legend named Rudy Gobert, explaining that the Frenchman wasn’t worth his massive contract and was “ruining the system.” Gobert responded on social media, taking the high road.

“It’s sad to see someone who has accomplished as much as you did, @SHAQ, in both sports and business, still be triggered by another man’s finances and accomplishments,” Gobert posted. “I get the entertainment part, but unlike others, you don’t need that to stay relevant.”

In a follow-up appearance on The OG’s Podcast with Udonis Haslem and Mike Miller, O’Neal responded to Gobert’s comments, dismissing the idea that he was bothered by the Frenchman’s success. “First of all, I’m not triggered by your finances or your accomplishments,” said Shaq, countering Gobert’s previous claims.

Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert 27 during an NBA game. Ric Tapia/Icon Sportswire / IMAGO

“If you’re talking about your accomplishments of those little trophies you got, that’s not enough when you’re making $250 million, young man, it’s not enough. You want to impress me and UD and Mike…,” O’Neal said, continuing his critique.

Patrick Beverley defends Rudy Gobert

On The Pat Bev Podcast with Rone, former Lakers guard Patrick Beverley came to the defense of his former teammate, arguing that Gobert is far from the worst player in the league. “Rudy’s not the worst player in the NBA. I think he’s changed the game defensively when you talk about rim protection—statistically and historically,” said Beverley.

“In Rudy’s eyes, and in his team’s eyes, he’s the best defensive player in the world—and that’s the truth,” Beverley added. “When it comes to rim protection and shot-blocking, he’s historically one of the greats.”

Beverley explains Shaq’s criticism

When co-host Rone asked Beverley why Shaq was so harsh on Gobert, Beverley provided insight into O’Neal’s critical view of other centers. “We’re talking about Superman—one of the most dominant players to ever play the game,” Beverley explained.

“Shaq probably thinks if he were Gobert’s size, he’d be doing what he did, and more. I just think Shaq is a tough critic when it comes to guys who play his position,” he concluded.