NBA News: LeBron James' former Lakers teammate defends Rudy Gobert after Shaq's comments

A former teammate of LeBron James from the Los Angeles Lakers has stepped up to defend Rudy Gobert following recent comments made by Shaquille O’Neal.

Rudy Gobert #27 of the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second half of the NBA game at Footprint Center
© Christian Petersen/Getty ImagesRudy Gobert #27 of the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second half of the NBA game at Footprint Center

By Gianni Taina

Shaquille O’Neal recently reignited his criticism of Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert, labeling him “the worst player in the NBA.” The comments stirred debate across the league, with some players rallying to support Gobert—including one of LeBron James‘ former Los Angeles Lakers teammates.

In an interview with Complex, Shaq didn’t hold back when asked who he thought was the worst player in NBA history. Without hesitation, he named Rudy Gobert. “If you sign a contract for $250 million, show me $250 million,” O’Neal said. “I played for about $120 million. Guys like [Gobert] are messing up the system. They’re making all this money and can’t f— play.”

On the latest episode of The Pat Bev Podcast with Rone, former Lakers guard Patrick Beverley came to Gobert’s defense, stating that the French center is far from the worst player in the league. “Rudy’s not the worst player in the NBA. I think he’s changed the game defensively when you talk about rim protection—statistically and historically.”

“In Rudy’s eyes, and in his team’s eyes, he’s the best defensive player in the world—and that’s the truth,” Beverley added. “When it comes to rim protection and shot-blocking, he’s historically one of the greats.”

LeBron James #6 and Patrick Beverley #21 of the Los Angeles Lakers react during the third quarter against the Portland Trail Blazers. Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Beverley explains reason for Shaq’s criticisms

Co-host Rone asked Beverley why he thought Shaq made such harsh comments about Gobert, and Beverley offered some insight into O’Neal’s tendency to be tough on fellow centers. “We’re talking about Superman—one of the most dominant players to ever play the game,” Beverley explained. “Shaq probably thinks if he were Gobert’s size, he’d be doing what he did, and more.”

Not everyone is Shaq. He had the same issues with Dwight Howard. At that time, Dwight was the best big man in the league. I just think Shaq is a tough critic when it comes to guys who play his position.”

NBA News: Shaq believes LeBron James, Lakers will have a rough start season

Gobert’s response to Shaq

Gobert took the high road in response to Shaq’s criticism, addressing the situation calmly on social media. “It’s sad to see someone who has accomplished as much as you did, @SHAQ, in both sports and business, still be triggered by another man’s finances and accomplishments,” Gobert posted. “I get the entertainment part, but unlike others, you don’t need that to stay relevant.”

gianni taina
Gianni Taina

Gianni Taina is a bilingual journalist, fluent in English and Spanish, specializing in soccer, the NBA, and tennis. He began his professional career in 2020 with Mundo Deportivo US, where he made his initial strides as a writer. Gianni has covered major sports events such as the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, the NBA Finals, and Grand Slam tournaments like Roland Garros. His ability to report on real-time events and write under pressure has established him as a valuable member of a top-tier team of journalists. In 2024, he joined Bolavip US, where he covers a wide range of sports, including European soccer, MLS, and the NBA. Gianni earned his degree in Communication from Deportea in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

