NBA News: LeBron James' former Lakers teammate defends Rudy Gobert after Shaq's comments

A former teammate of LeBron James from the Los Angeles Lakers has stepped up to defend Rudy Gobert following recent comments made by Shaquille O’Neal.

Shaquille O’Neal recently reignited his criticism of Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert, labeling him “the worst player in the NBA.” The comments stirred debate across the league, with some players rallying to support Gobert—including one of LeBron James‘ former Los Angeles Lakers teammates.

In an interview with Complex, Shaq didn’t hold back when asked who he thought was the worst player in NBA history. Without hesitation, he named Rudy Gobert. “If you sign a contract for $250 million, show me $250 million,” O’Neal said. “I played for about $120 million. Guys like [Gobert] are messing up the system. They’re making all this money and can’t f— play.”

On the latest episode of The Pat Bev Podcast with Rone, former Lakers guard Patrick Beverley came to Gobert’s defense, stating that the French center is far from the worst player in the league. “Rudy’s not the worst player in the NBA. I think he’s changed the game defensively when you talk about rim protection—statistically and historically.”

“In Rudy’s eyes, and in his team’s eyes, he’s the best defensive player in the world—and that’s the truth,” Beverley added. “When it comes to rim protection and shot-blocking, he’s historically one of the greats.”

Beverley explains reason for Shaq’s criticisms

Co-host Rone asked Beverley why he thought Shaq made such harsh comments about Gobert, and Beverley offered some insight into O’Neal’s tendency to be tough on fellow centers. “We’re talking about Superman—one of the most dominant players to ever play the game,” Beverley explained. “Shaq probably thinks if he were Gobert’s size, he’d be doing what he did, and more.”

“Not everyone is Shaq. He had the same issues with Dwight Howard. At that time, Dwight was the best big man in the league. I just think Shaq is a tough critic when it comes to guys who play his position.”

Gobert’s response to Shaq

Gobert took the high road in response to Shaq’s criticism, addressing the situation calmly on social media. “It’s sad to see someone who has accomplished as much as you did, @SHAQ, in both sports and business, still be triggered by another man’s finances and accomplishments,” Gobert posted. “I get the entertainment part, but unlike others, you don’t need that to stay relevant.”