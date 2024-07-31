Philadelphia 76ers young guard Tyrese Maxey has given Paul George a taste of what’s in store for him in the city, warning his new teammate about the intensity of the fans on this team.

The arrival of Paul George to the 76ers has generated great expectation among fans. Together with Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, they are expected to form an all-star trio capable of competing for the NBA championship.

The 76ers are looking to break the curse of the second round and reach the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time in the Embiid era. With George’s experience and Maxey’s youth and energy, the team has the tools to make it happen.

What was Tyrese Maxey’s warning to Paul George about 76ers fans?

During an appearance on the “Podcast P” podcast, Maxey revealed that 76ers fans aren’t afraid to voice their opinions, even if it means giving unsolicited advice to players. “Philadelphia fans are giving advice, screaming and screaming. They are big fans. They think they know basketball,” Maxey shared.

Paul George #13 of the LA Clippers reacts during their game against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center on March 03, 2023 in Sacramento, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The intensity of Philadelphia fans

Maxey described how fans often approach him and other players with tips on how to improve their game. “First of all, they approach you as if they know you. Then they give me advice like, ‘Man, you need to start shooting your midway more.'” While Maxey acknowledges that this is done with good intentions, he also knows that it can be overwhelming for players, especially newcomers like George.

The arrival of Paul George and the expectations for the 76ers

Next season will be key in determining whether the 76ers have found the winning formula. With a talented team and a passionate fan base, expectations are high in Philadelphia.