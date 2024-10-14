NBA News: Utah Jazz star Lauri Markkanen breaks silence on Warriors trade rumors

Utah Jazz star Lauri Markkanen recently broke his silence regarding the trade rumors that linked him to the Golden State Warriors.

Following Klay Thompson’s departure to the Dallas Mavericks, the Golden State Warriors were in the market for a replacement, exploring several high-profile names that ultimately didn’t materialize. Among them was Utah Jazz All-Star Lauri Markkanen, who finally addressed the speculation about a potential trade to the Bay Area team.

In an interview with NBA insider Marc Stein, Markkanen acknowledged the rumors but took a positive outlook on the situation. “I think [it means] you’ve done things right — that teams want you,” Markkanen told Stein. “I was able to kind of zone it out and really wait for my agent for what’s real.”

This wasn’t Markkanen’s first brush with trade rumors, having previously dealt with similar situations. “I went through it once already during my restricted free agency [summer], going from Chicago to Cleveland, so this was easier for sure,” he explained.

He added, “Contract-wise, we couldn’t do anything before August. I knew that, if something happens with [trade interest], my agent will let me know. So I was able to kind of be home with my family and work out, and it was easier.”

Lauri Markkanen #23 of the Utah Jazz looks to pass during the third quarter in the 2023 NBA All Star Game. Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Warriors’ offseason moves

After Klay Thompson’s departure to Dallas, the Warriors made several key acquisitions, including De’Anthony Melton, Buddy Hield, Lindy Waters III, and Kyle Anderson.

These additions are expected to enhance the Warriors’ depth and offensive firepower, though the team will need to focus on building chemistry and optimizing these talents on the court.

Steve Kerr confident in Wiggins filling Thompson’s role

Despite the loss of a franchise icon like Thompson, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr remains optimistic about Andrew Wiggins stepping into an expanded role. Kerr expressed confidence in Wiggins’ ability to increase his 3-point shooting.

“I’ve already told him: six 3-pointers a game,” Kerr told NBC Sports Bay Area’s Kerith Burke. “He’s a really good 3-point shooter. His numbers dipped a little last year, but since he’s been here, it’s been 39, 40 percent.”

Kerr also highlighted the importance of Wiggins becoming the team’s second-leading scorer behind Stephen Curry. “And let’s face it, with Klay gone, we need him to step up and be our second scorer after Steph, and we know he’s perfectly capable of that.”