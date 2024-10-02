Trending topics:
NBA News: Steve Kerr issues major challenge to Stephen Curry’s teammates on the Warriors

The Golden State Warriors are entering a new era without Klay Thompson, and coach Steve Kerr has made a specific request to Stephen Curry's teammates.

© Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty ImagesHead coach Steve Kerr of the United States gestures in the second half of an exhibition game against Canada ahead of the Paris Olympic Games.

By Alexander Rosquez

The Golden State Warriors face a new challenge following Klay Thompson‘s departure to the Dallas Mavericks. Coach Steve Kerr has called on Stephen Curry‘s teammates to increase their offensive production to compensate for Thompson’s absence.

In this context, Andrew Wiggins will play a crucial role in the Warriors’ offense. He is expected to increase his shooting volume and improve his three-point shooting percentage. If Wiggins can do so, he could become an additional offensive threat to opponents.

Steve Kerr has emphasized the importance of having a team with multiple scorers and specifically mentioned Wiggins, Brandin Podziemski, Moses Moody, and De’Anthony Melton as key players who need to elevate their performance.

“I want Wigs shooting six, seven 3s. I want Brandin, I want Moses, I want De’Anthony – I want us to be a high-volume shooting team,Kerr said, via a report from Kendra Andrews for ESPN. “The big shift is Klay is not here. We were fourth in the league in 3-point attempts last year, but Klay probably shot eight to 10 of those, so we’re going to have to fill that void. That will come from multiple people.”

The need for the Warriors to adapt

With Thompson’s departure, the Warriors will need to adjust their style of play and find new ways to score. Kerr has acknowledged the importance of flexibility and adapting to the strengths of the current roster.

“The starting lineup is going to have to depend not only on how the first five fit, but how the second unit fits as well,” Kerr added. “We’ve got a lot of work to do to figure out lineups. All the guys can do is compete and play their ass off.”

