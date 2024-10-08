Trending topics:
NBA News: Steve Kerr finds perfect partner for Stephen Curry after Klay Thompson’s departure

The Golden State Warriors and Stephen Curry may have lost Klay Thompson for the upcoming NBA season, but head coach Steve Kerr appears to have found the ideal replacement.

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr point to his bench during Game Two of the Western Conference First Round Playoffs against the Sacramento Kings
By Gianni Taina

One of the biggest NBA offseason moves saw Klay Thompson head to the Dallas Mavericks, leaving a massive void in the Golden State Warriors‘ lineup. However, it seems that Steve Kerr has already found the perfect partner for Stephen Curry: newly-acquired guard De’Anthony Melton.

Following Thompson’s departure, the Warriors brought in Melton, who quickly impressed during Golden State’s 91-90 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers. Kerr was full of praise for Melton’s performance, especially how he meshed with Curry in the backcourt.

“They look great together,” Kerr said about the Curry-Melton pairing.I know Steph didn’t shoot well, but they’re already finding each other. De’Anthony’s not just a solid shooter; he’s also a playmaker and brings a lot defensively. I’m a big fan of his game, and I really like the depth he adds to our roster.”

Kerr also acknowledged that the starting unit still needs some work. “Not great,” he said candidly. “It’s preseason, so rhythm isn’t quite there yet. We started slow, but it was good to see those five guys on the floor and get a look at how they play together.”

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors controls the ball ahead of De’Anthony Melton #14 of the Phoenix Suns. Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Kerr confident in Andrew Wiggins’ role this season

In addition to Melton’s emergence, Kerr highlighted the importance of Andrew Wiggins stepping up in a larger role following Thompson’s departure. Wiggins will be expected to shoulder more of the scoring load and provide leadership on a team that has championship aspirations.

Kerr expressed his confidence in Wiggins during a conversation with reporters. “I’ve only seen him the last couple of days since he got back, but he looks physically really fit,” Kerr said, via The Athletic’s Anthony Slater. “From speaking with him, he seems very motivated and at peace.”

I think he knows the last couple of years have been tough for a lot of reasons, but he’s ready to get back to the level he was at a few years ago, Kerr added, signaling high expectations for the forward heading into the season.

