NBA News: Steve Kerr reveals details about Klay Thompson’s departure from Golden State Warriors

The departure of Klay Thompson marks the end of an era for the Golden State Warriors. After 13 seasons and four NBA championships, Thompson has left behind his long-time teammates, Stephen Curry and Draymond Green, to join the Dallas Mavericks. In a recent interview, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr opened up about the summer’s blockbuster move and the signs that hinted at Thompson’s exit.

In a conversation with The San Francisco Standard’s Tim Kawakami on an episode of “The TK Show,” Kerr shared that there were clear signals indicating Thompson was ready to move on.

“Yeah, there were signs,” Kerr said. “Obviously, none of us knew what would happen; we all wanted him to stay. I wanted Klay to be a Warrior for life—it felt like the right thing. But you never really know what the right thing is for someone else; only that person knows. And by the end of the year, I think Klay knew, for his own sake, that he wanted to leave.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I’m happy for him,” Kerr continued. “I think this will be a great move. He’s going to play for a great team with two high-level creators in Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving, which should give him a lot of open looks. Sometimes a career change, especially late in your career, can really refresh and recharge you.”

Head coach Steve Kerr of the Golden State Warriors talks to Klay Thompson #11 on the bench during their preseason game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Advertisement

Thompson eager about Mavericks’ championship aspirations

As the new season approaches, Klay Thompson is settling into his new role with the Dallas Mavericks. In an interview with Grant Afseth of Dallas Hoop Journal, Thompson shared his excitement about the Mavericks’ potential and their chance to compete for a title.

Advertisement

see also NBA News: Mark Cuban claims Mavericks have different plans than Golden State Warriors for Klay Thompson

“I’m excited; it’s a whole new chapter of my career that has the potential to be really special,” Thompson said. “The team was so close last year—three wins away from a championship—so I know we have the ingredients for success.”

Advertisement

Thompson added, “We just have to stay together and build week by week. I know we can do something special, and that’s why I’m here early—to get a feel for the city and the lay of the land. And I’m having fun while doing it.”