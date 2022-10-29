There has been a lot of chatter around Russell Westbrook over the past couple of seasons. His athleticism and physical traits are still there, but he's not a good fit for the Los Angeles Lakers.

More than that, and even beyond the terrible shooting woes, his body language seems way off right now. Charles Barkley says that the Lakers have taken the joy and love for the game away from him, and he might be right on point.

That's why former NBA All-Star Vince Carter urges Westbrook to adopt a different mindset. Otherwise, he'll be out of the league without a chance to contribute to a championship team, just like Allen Iverson.

NBA News: Vince Carter Says Russell Westbrook Needs To Embrace A New Role

“Russ has been Russ for a very long time, and the toughest thing to accept is not now being in as a closer–you’re sitting there watching all of a sudden. Uncharted territory for him, if you would,” Carter said.

“And sometimes it takes a little getting used to because it’s a shot to your ego. I’m speaking from experience," Carter added. "Starter. Go-to guy. All-Star. You get a new role and it sounds good and you buy in until you really have to buy in. Sometimes it’s not that easy and we all handle these situations differently.”

“Another guy, Allen Iverson, went through those situations for different teams where he did not want to come off the bench, and he could not handle coming off the bench," Carter explained. "And that’s why a lot of us felt like, ‘Man, Allen Iverson should have still been in the league for a long time,’ but he did not want to be in that role. And I think Russ is in that right now. And, you know, it’s either you buy in or you don't."

Iverson was more beloved and respected around the league than Westbrook is nowadays. However, this is a ruthless business, and he was out of the NBA once he became a liability on the court.

So, if Westbrook doesn't want his career to end as abruptly and infamously as Iverson's, he might as well take a deep look in the mirror and realize he's got to change his game. The Lakers haven't done right by him, but he also needs to have some accountability.