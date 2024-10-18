Trending topics:
Warriors News: Draymond Green opens up about Klay Thompson’s departure to Mavericks

Draymond Green addressed Klay Thompson's departure from the Golden State Warriors to join the Dallas Mavericks and shared his thoughts on the reasons behind his exit.

Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors reacts against the Cleveland Cavaliers
Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors reacts against the Cleveland Cavaliers

By Gianni Taina

The Golden State Warriors are entering a new chapter without Klay Thompson, who after 13 seasons and four championships with the team, chose to part ways and sign with the Dallas Mavericks. Draymond Green recently shed light on Thompson’s departure and the reasons behind his exit.

Thompson’s final season with the Warriors wasn’t his best, as he posted NBA career-low numbers, which made his decision to leave all the more surprising. However, Green believes it was a necessary step for his longtime teammate.

“I think he needed something new. All good things must come to an end,” Draymond Green told NBC Sports Bay Area’s Kerith Burke on the “Dubs Talk” podcast. “And unfortunately, his ended earlier than any of us wanted.

The reason he left, I think he needed a different challenge for himself. Sometimes, you need a change of scenery,” Green continued. “Sometimes, that thing can’t push you to be as great as you want. Klay has experienced such a high level of success here that we can all have a sense of entitlement.”

Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors celebrates with Klay Thompson #11 after scoring against the Dallas Mavericks, Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors celebrates with Klay Thompson #11 after scoring against the Dallas Mavericks

Green almost left the Warriors as well

Green revealed that he found himself in a similar position to Thompson back in 2023, when he seriously considered leaving the Warriors during his free agency period.

NBA News: Warriors' Draymond Green makes surprising revelation about his retirement plans

see also

NBA News: Warriors' Draymond Green makes surprising revelation about his retirement plans

“That’s the business we’re in. When I was going through free agency, that was the thought. Do I need something fresh? How important to me is legacy here?” Green said on “Dubs Talk.”

To continue building that and want to continue that [is] the way I want to go out,” Green added. “But the reality is, in sports, the likelihood of it ending on your terms is this big.”

It doesn’t end on your terms in sports,” he continued. “We can only hope and pray that it does, but the reality is it is far more likely it won’t than it will. There’s so many things that can go into the decision.”

gianni taina
Gianni Taina

