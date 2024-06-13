Nowadays, it seems that one cannot talk about the WNBA without mentioning Caitlin Clark. The Indiana Fever sensation is giving a lot to talk about, so much that Steve Kerr has drawn parallels between the 22-year-old and Stephen Curry.

In a recent episode of “The 11th Hour“, the Golden State Warriors head coach told Stephanie Rule of MSNBC he sees some similarities between Clark’s start in the WNBA and Steph’s first steps in the NBA.

“I think it’s kind of a right of passage for young players, whether it’s the WNBA or the NBA. The other players are going to test you. Actually, Caitlin reminds me a lot of Steph Curry,” Kerr said. “A lot of people may not remember this, but in Steph’s first couple of years, he was not a superstar. He was not who he is now. He had to get stronger, he had to understand people were coming after him. That’s what is happening with Caitlin right now.”

Steve Kerr draws parallels between Clark, Curry’s first years

Clark is experiencing a harsh welcome to the pro level, with the veteran players in the league not hesitating to get physical against the 2024 first-overall pick. And that’s preventing the University of Iowa product from making an immediate impact in the WNBA.

Steve Kerr of the Golden State Warriors greets Stephen Curry during a game.

Kerr, however, believes this is just part of the process, and that Clark will get through this. In fact, the 58-year-old thinks her situation is not so different to that of Curry, who had to wait to make a name for himself in the NBA.

“I think it’s all in the name of competition. She’s handling herself beautifully. She’s an amazing player, but like every college player who comes into the WNBA or the NBA, it takes time. They’ve got to get stronger, more used to the contact, the physicality, the athleticism. So she’ll be fine, and I think everything she’s going through right now is just all part of being a pro.”

Initially overlooked by scouts and outplayed by his opponents due to lack of size, Curry eventually got stronger to showcase his talent. Now, we’re talking about a 10x NBA All-Star who led the Dubs to four championships while being named MVP twice. It’s too soon to tell, but Kerr believes Clark will eventually blossom into one of the game’s best as well.