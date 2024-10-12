Trending topics:
NBA News: Warriors coach Steve Kerr delivers key update on Stephen Curry’s hand injury scare

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr shares a crucial update on star Stephen Curry after a hand injury scare during an NBA preseason game.

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr shouts to his team during their preseason game against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center on October 09, 2024 in Sacramento, California.
Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr shouts to his team during their preseason game against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center on October 09, 2024 in Sacramento, California.

By Alexander Rosquez

The Golden State Warriors got a scare when star Stephen Curry had to leave their NBA preseason game against the Sacramento Kings due to a hand injury. Coach Steve Kerr has since provided a crucial update on Curry’s status.

Stephen Curry had a strong start to the game before his injury, recording 6 points, 3 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 block, and 1 three-pointer in 16 minutes of play. His absence was felt by the team, but the Warriors demonstrated their ability to compete even without their star player.

Curry left the game in the second quarter and did not return, raising concerns among fans. Steve Kerr explained that the decision to pull Curry from the game was purely precautionary, assuring that there was no major cause for concern.

“I was assured at halftime that he was fine,” Kerr told reporters according to clutchpoints. “X-rays were negative. It wasn’t anything too concerning. But yeah, you always get nervous when he gets hurt.”

Stephen Curry (center) #30 of the Golden State Warriors stands for the national anthem before their game against the Sacramento Kings at Chase Center on October 11, 2024 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The Warriors’ Preseason

Despite Curry’s absence for much of the game, the Warriors managed to beat the Kings 109-106. Moses Moody led the team with a solid performance, scoring 23 points. The Warriors will closely monitor Curry’s progress and hope he can return to action as soon as possible.

