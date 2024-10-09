NBA News: Stephen Curry opens up on Klay Thompson surprisingly leaving Warriors for Mavs

Trending topics:
NBA and Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry has spoken out about the departure of his former teammate and friend, Klay Thompson, to the Dallas Mavericks.

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors warms up before a game against the Utah Jazz at Vivint Smart Home Arena on February 09, 2022 in Salt Lake City, Utah.
© Alex Goodlett/Getty ImagesStephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors warms up before a game against the Utah Jazz at Vivint Smart Home Arena on February 09, 2022 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

By Alexander Rosquez

Stephen Curry, star of the Golden State Warriors, shared his reaction to Klay Thompson‘s decision to leave the team and join the Dallas Mavericks. Curry admitted it was hard to accept his longtime NBA teammate’s departure.

Thompson, along with Curry and Draymond Green, formed a historic trio on the Warriors, winning four NBA championships together. However, his time at Golden State ended in frustrating fashion, and Thompson decided to seek new challenges in Dallas.

Curry revealed that he found out about Klay Thompson‘s departure when he arrived at the Warriors’ training camp. He told ESPN’s Ohm Youngmisuk that it wasn’t easy for him: “Put it this way,” Curry said. “He can ask, but I don’t have to listen.”

[Klay] would usually enter the practice facility coming off his boat,” Curry said. With his Dockers on, whatever outfit he had on. He just had a presence about him, a lightness when he came into the room. And his one-liners were always great. … Life throws a lot of curveballs in sports. You’re used to seeing people change places and teams. [However], up until about a week before he decided to sign with Dallas, we never really thought it was going to end.”

Klay Thompson #11, Dario Saric #20 and Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors sit on the bench during the closing minutes of their loss to the Miami Heat in the second half at Chase Center on December 28, 2023 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Klay Thompson #11, Dario Saric #20 and Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors sit on the bench during the closing minutes of their loss to the Miami Heat in the second half at Chase Center on December 28, 2023 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Thompson’s difficult departure from the Warriors

Thompson left a significant legacy with the Golden State Warriors during his time with the team. He was a key player in the four championships they won, and his presence on the court was fundamental to the team’s success. Without a doubt, his absence will be notable in the upcoming NBA season.

alexander rosquez
Alexander Rosquez

Alexander Rosquez is a bilingual sports writer fluent in English and Spanish, who joined Bolavip in June 2024. With a degree in Social Communication and a specialization in sports, Alexander brings over 15 years of media experience. He completed his academic studies in Zulia, Venezuela. Throughout his career, Alexander has covered a wide range of sports events, including soccer, MLB, and NBA. His expertise lies in real-time coverage of competitions across various globally relevant sports leagues. Prior to joining Bolavip, Alexander gained extensive experience in MLB and soccer coverage for both national and international media outlets. His discipline in sports event coverage and meticulous attention to detail make him a valuable asset to the Bolavip team. Alexander’s passion for sports and his clear, precise communication style set him apart as a standout writer in the sports arena.

