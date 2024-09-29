Trending topics:
NBA News: Warriors HC Steve Kerr gives big praise to Stephen Curry's new teammate

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr had high praise for one of Stephen Curry’s newest teammates as the team gears up for the upcoming NBA season.

Steve Kerr, Head Coach of the Golden State Warriors looks on against the Brooklyn Nets
© Al Bello/Getty ImagesSteve Kerr, Head Coach of the Golden State Warriors looks on against the Brooklyn Nets

By Gianni Taina

The Golden State Warriors are heading into this season without one of their iconic players, Klay Thompson, who decided to join the Dallas Mavericks after 13 seasons with the Warriors. Despite the loss, the Warriors’ front office made some key signings, and Kerr is particularly excited about one of them.

In an interview with The San Francisco Standard’s Tim Kawakami on the latest episode of “The TK Show”, Kerr spoke about what new acquisition De’Anthony Melton brings to the team. Melton, who signed a one-year, $12.8 million contract with Golden State in free agency, received strong praise from Kerr for his versatility.

He’s a two-way player, which I love because of the ability to connect multiple lineups,” Kerr said. “I think he brings that. He’s a catch-and-shoot guy, and just watching him scrimmage this past week at Chase, our guys were playing pickup ball as they get ready for camp. I watched him knock down four straight threes in a scrimmage. But they were catch-and-shoot, no hesitation. The game just flows when he’s on the floor.”

Kerr also shared his thoughts on another new addition to the Warriors, Kyle Anderson. “I saw him set a split screen, slip to the rim, and get a layup off a pass from Kyle Anderson. We haven’t even worked on that yet, but these guys know how we play, and they have a great feel for the game. Both De’Anthony and Kyle are going to be great fits, and I’m really excited about them.

De’Anthony Melton #8 of the Philadelphia 76ers looks on during the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bulls. Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

De’Anthony Melton #8 of the Philadelphia 76ers looks on during the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bulls. Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Kerr confident in Andrew Wiggins’ role this season

Kerr also emphasized the significance of Andrew Wiggins to the Warriors, especially following Klay Thompson’s departure. Wiggins is expected to step into a larger role, contributing both scoring and leadership on a team looking to contend once again.

NBA News: Mavs owner makes something clear on Klay Thompson’s departure from Warriors

see also

NBA News: Mavs owner makes something clear on Klay Thompson’s departure from Warriors

Kerr remains confident that Wiggins is ready to rise to the challenge. “I’ve only seen him for the last couple of days since he got back in town, but number one, he looks physically really fit. He also seems—just from speaking with him—very motivated and at peace,” Kerr told reporters, by The Athletic’s Anthony Slater.

“I think he knows that the last couple of years have been tough for a lot of reasons, but he’s ready to get back to the level he was at a few years ago,” Kerr added.

gianni taina
Gianni Taina

Gianni Taina is a bilingual journalist, fluent in English and Spanish, specializing in soccer, the NBA, and tennis. He began his professional career in 2020 with Mundo Deportivo US, where he made his initial strides as a writer. Gianni has covered major sports events such as the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, the NBA Finals, and Grand Slam tournaments like Roland Garros. His ability to report on real-time events and write under pressure has established him as a valuable member of a top-tier team of journalists. In 2024, he joined Bolavip US, where he covers a wide range of sports, including European soccer, MLS, and the NBA. Gianni earned his degree in Communication from Deportea in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

