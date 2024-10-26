NBA News: Warriors’ newcomer Buddy Hield makes NBA history in victory over Utah Jazz

The Golden State Warriors continued their hot streak from the preseason and rolled into the NBA regular season with two consecutive wins. Adding to the team’s momentum, Buddy Hield set a new record during the Warriors’ impressive victory over the Utah Jazz.

Although these are Hield’s first two games in a Warriors jersey, the former Philadelphia 76ers player had already made waves by setting a record in his debut against the Portland Trail Blazers, only to notch another historic feat in his second outing.

After becoming the first player since Paul George in 2022 to score at least 20 points in less than 15 minutes during his debut, Hield followed up by sinking seven three-pointers in the win over the Jazz, setting an all-time NBA record for the most threes in a player’s first two games with a new team.

Hield has quickly found his stride with Golden State, converting an impressive 12 out of 16 attempts from beyond the arc, setting an NBA benchmark – all without playing in the fourth quarter of either game.

Buddy Hield #7 of the Golden State Warriors reacts to a play during the first half of a game against the Utah Jazz at Delta Center. Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

Steve Kerr gets real on Hield’s impact

Following the victory over Utah, head coach Steve Kerr shared his thoughts on Hield’s addition. “It was incredible watching him that first half. He brings so much energy to the floor,” Kerr said of Hield. “Part of it is the way he plays, seeking those shots, seeking the threes and sprinting the floor.”

“He runs so hard both directions and sets a tone for us,” Kerr continued. “Then the other part is he’s just an incredible person and teammate. Full of joy, the bench is laughing all the time with him. What he brings to the team goes way beyond just his shooting, but that’s massive in and of itself. We’re thrilled to have Buddy.”

Draymond Green raves about Hield’s energy

After the game, Draymond Green was quick to praise the impressive start from his new teammate. “Great vibes, man, just great energy,” Green told reporters after the Warriors’ win. “He is a complete team guy. Buddy is the one trying to get everybody together for dinner, Buddy is the guy trying to get everyone together to hang out. He is the guy that’s kind of molding this whole thing together behind the scenes. And I think that’s a beautiful thing.”