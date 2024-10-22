NBA Rumors: Knicks prevented Warriors from helping Stephen Curry with a league star

The Golden State Warriors were targeting an NBA star to bolster support for Stephen Curry, but the New York Knicks thwarted their efforts.

Alongside general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr., Stephen Curry has been actively involved in shaping the Golden State Warriors‘ roster for the 2024-25 NBA season. However, the New York Knicks reportedly hijacked the Warriors’ plans to acquire a league star who could have taken the team to the next level.

According to The Athletic’s Anthony Slater, the Warriors had an opportunity to trade for Karl-Anthony Towns from the Minnesota Timberwolves, a move that would have been an ideal replacement for Klay Thompson. However, the Knicks presented a more appealing offer, preventing the deal from moving forward.

“In the last couple of months, the Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves had a conversation about Karl Anthony-Towns, league sources said, but it didn’t go anywhere. The Timberwolves targeted a specific package from the New York Knicks that the Warriors didn’t possess. There’s no other obvious big name immediately available as the regular season arrives,” wrote Slater in The Athletic.

Curry and Dunleavy Jr. had hoped to replicate the success of the De’Anthony Melton signing by bringing in Towns, but the Warriors’ financial constraints—exacerbated by a major roster pay cut—contributed to Thompson’s move to the Dallas Mavericks and ultimately prevented the Karl-Anthony Towns deal from materializing.

Karl-Anthony Towns #32 of the New York Knicks handles the ball against the Washington Wizards during the second half of a preseason game at Madison Square Garden on October 09, 2024 in New York City.

Knicks’ offer for Karl-Anthony Towns

While the Warriors were unable to meet the Timberwolves‘ demands, the Knicks managed to secure a three-team deal involving the Charlotte Hornets to complete the acquisition of the four-time NBA All-Star.

In exchange for Towns, the Wolves received Julius Randle , Donte DiVincenzo , Keita Bates , and a future first-round draft pick . The Hornets, the third wheel involved in the trade, received Charlie Brown , DaQuan Jeffries , Duane Washington Jr ., two future second-round picks, a 2025 second-round pick and cash considerations.

Curry acknowledges teams are reluctant to help Warriors

Faced with limited trade options, the Warriors’ best possible package for Towns would have involved young players like Jonathan Kuminga, Brandin Podziemski, and Moses Moody, along with draft picks. However, this conflicted with the Warriors’ long-term vision, leading them to decline the deal.

Following the failed attempts to land a star player, Curry addressed the situation, hinting at reluctance from other teams to aid the Warriors. “Let’s keep it real—most teams probably don’t want to help us,” Curry remarked, according to Slater.

