NBA News: Warriors' Stephen Curry secures key teammate on the bench following contract extension

As the new NBA season approaches, the Golden State Warriors, led by Stephen Curry, have reached a contract extension agreement with a key rol player.

By Matías Persuh

With the NBA season fast approaching, teams are fine-tuning not only their athletic performance but also finalizing their rosters. Stephen Curry and his Golden State Warriors are on a quest for another championship, and to aid their pursuit, they have secured a key piece of the team with a contract extension.

The player in question is none other than guard Moses Moody, who has agreed to a three-year rookie contract extension worth $39 million. With this move, Steve Kerr and his team secure an important role player, who is expected to see more minutes following Klay Thompson’s departure.

The news was confirmed by journalist Shams Charania through his X account (formerly Twitter):Golden State Warriors guard Moses Moody has agreed to a three-year, $39 million rookie contract extension, CEO of Klutch Sports, Rich Paul, tells ESPN. Moody has developed into a key, reliable rotation player for Steve Kerr and the Warriors.”

In 66 games last season, Moody posted averages of 8.1 points and 3.0 rebounds per game, with shooting percentages of 46.2 percent from the field and 36.0 percent from beyond the arc.

Moses Moody

Moses Moody #4 of the Golden State Warriors poses for the media during the Warriors Media Day at Chase Center on September 30, 2024 in San Francisco, California.

Steve Kerr faces a tough decision ahead

With the NBA season about to begin, the Golden State Warriors are once again serious contenders. However, head coach Steve Kerr has revealed the tough decision he must make before the start of the season.

NBA News: Magic Johnson sends a clear message to Lakers fans about Bronny James&#039; performance

see also

NBA News: Magic Johnson sends a clear message to Lakers fans about Bronny James' performance

Following the victory over the Los Angeles Lakers, the coach spoke with reporters and made it clear that assembling the team for the first game of the season won’t be easy due to the number of talented players at his disposal.

Literally every guy on our roster is capable of being in the rotation — which bodes well for the 82-game season,” Kerr said. “We’re well-prepared to handle injuries and any other absences. We’ve got the depth to field a strong group of players every night.”

Golden State Warriors upcoming matches:

The Warriors will begin their regular NBA season on Wednesday, October 23, with an away match against the Portland Trail Blazers. They’ll continue their road trip with a game against the Utah Jazz on Friday, October 25.

Steve Kerr team’s home opener at Chase Center will take place on Sunday, October 27, when they face the Los Angeles Clippers. Just two days later, they’ll welcome the New Orleans Pelicans in what promises to be a tough early-season schedule.

