The 2022-2023 NBA Season is right around the corner, and one of the many expected players to return to the court is Zion Williamson. However, Shaquille O'Neal revealed the biggest problem heading into the upcoming season for Zion.

After a full season of recovery, Zion Williamson is ready to comeback for the 2022-23 NBA Season with the New Orleans Pelicans. On the Pelicans' Media Day, Zion was present to answer all the press' questions, especially his new and improved lean physique.

And as one of the biggest and most dominant big guys in previous eras, Shaquille O'Neal knows the feeling of being pointed out due to his "out-of-shape" physique. However, his talent helped him to prove everybody wrong. The Lakers and Heat former player is one of the few centers that was given with the Most Valuable Player award.

So, When it comes to a new leanier physique, which Zion showed off on the press conference and the open trainning sessions where he showed his unique dunking skills were untouched. However, for Shaq there are still issues that Zion will need to avoid in order to not miss any more games during the regular season.

NBA News: Zion Williamson's biggest issue for the 2022-23 NBA season according to Shaq

On the latest episode of Turner Sports' "The Big Podcast with Shaq", the four-time NBA Champion revealed his thoughts on what is going to be the new version of a Zion Williamson lean physique on the basketball court. "When I start losing weight getting thin, I would get injured more from contact but when I was big and looked out of shape, I was in charge, I was running people over, and they were fouling me like I wouldn't even feel it." the NBA Hall-of-Famer said.

"He's a big guy, did you see how he was jumping and how he was playing? So, now he looks good but he's Zion. So, they're gonna bring that pain, they gonna be bringing that force when they play against him, it's gonna be hard fouls. I just hope his new little body can withstand that.", Shaq added.

Although, Shaq has mentioned before that Zion WIlliamson a player to watch in the upcoming NBA Season, because according to him, Zion will be a dominant player not only in the Western Conference, but in the whole NBA with the New Orleans Pelicans, too.



