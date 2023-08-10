June 1 marked the end of the 2022-2023 NBA Season, so it’s not going to be until October 24 when the new one begins. However, what is now known is that the opening night features the most talented players in the league for a perfect tip-off.

The Denver Nuggets are the defending champions, conquering their first title ever with an undeniable 4-1 victory against the Miami Heat. They might not be from a big market, but having Nikola Jokic in the lineup makes them a must-watch.

Other names that are even bigger than the Jokic’s will also be competing on the first day of action. Those renowned megastars stepping onto the court are LeBron James, Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant.

Who is playing on NBA Opening Night?

The matchups are set for NBA Opening Night, as reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic. To open the 2023-2024 season officially, the Denver Nuggets will host the Los Angeles Lakers. This means that the Lakers have the chance to avenge being swept in the WCF by spoiling the champions’ first game.

But the other game has potential for even more drama considering the Golden State Warriors play the Phoenix Suns. Every time Kevin Durant returns to the Warriors’ court, it’s a story to follow. It also has the debut of Chris Paul in his new team against the one that traded him away. The chemistry between him and Curry is a focal point for Warriors supporters.