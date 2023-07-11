The Phoenix Suns were one of the favorite teams that reached the 2023 Playoffs last season. They had one of the best rosters that ultimately gave the franchise a strong record at 45-37 overall and the second spot within the Western Pacific Division.

However, they were eliminated early in the postseason in what was a painful loss against the current NBA Champions Denver Nuggets by 2-4. Despite the fact that the playoffs were a disappointment, it is likely that they will return stronger than before for the upcoming 2023-2024 season.

The only weak point the Phoenix Suns will have in the upcoming season will be the absence of a veteran like Chris Paul, but they still have Kevin Durant to lead the franchise for at least another season.

Who is the player that the Suns re-signed?

The player who recently signed a new contract with the Phoenix Suns was Josh Okogie. The team posted an image on Twitter where he is signing what would be his new contract with the franchise for $2,346,614 (spotrac estimate). He will earn $378,439 more than last season.

He has been playing with the Phoenix Suns since the 2022-2023 season where he played in 72 games and started just 26 for an average of 7.3 points per game, 33.5% threes and 0.5 blocks per game. Kevin Durant could benefit from a player like him since Okogie is one of the best bench backups to keep the score up.