When the Phoenix Suns traded for Kevin Durant in February, they sent a message to the rest of the league: they want to win an NBA championship now. It wasn’t meant to be last season, but they’re doing everything they can to make it happen in 2024.

The Suns pulled off a blockbuster trade early in the offseason, sending Chris Paul to the Washington Wizards for Bradley Beal. Additionally, they also stayed busy in the first days of free agency.

While their roster already looks stacked for the upcoming season, it looks like the front office isn’t done yet. According to reports, Phoenix set its sights on another player before retiring from the market.

Rumor: Suns could trade for TJ McConnell

According to NBA insider Jake Fischer of Yahoo! Sports, the Phoenix Suns are considering trading for Indiana Pacers point guard T.J. McConnell to upgrade at the position:

“The Pacers have been mentioned in another possible trade discussion this week. Phoenix has continued to explore trade scenarios regarding reserve guard Cam Payne, league sources told Yahoo Sports, and Indiana point guard T.J. McConnell has been one player on the Suns’ radar.“

Cameron Payne and Jordan Goodwin don’t seem to convince the Suns, which is why they’d try and improve their alternatives at the point.