The Dallas Mavericks have one of the best rosters among the Western Conference teams. They look solid, and with Kyrie Irving, they could become one of the strongest teams in the Southwest Division.

However, last season was mediocre for them. Their record was 38-44 overall, which meant that the Dallas Mavericks were unable to play in the postseason. This broke their postseason streak of three appearances since 2019.

Kyrie Irving is safe in Dallas. He has a strong contract with the franchise, and recently he signed an endorsement deal with a Chinese sportswear brand that will fill his pockets more.

Who was the guard the Mavericks signed to help Kyrie Irving?

According to Mike Scotto and HoopsHype, the guard that was recently signed was Dante Exum. His contract with the Dallas Mavericks is valued at $6.15 million. It is a two-year deal, but only the first year is guaranteed. Therefore, it could be translated to a one-year contract with a salary of $2,709,849 (Spotrac estimate).

Exum had not played in the NBA since 2021. His last team was the Cleveland Cavaliers. However, the good news is that he kept fit playing in Europe with FC Barcelona and Partizan Belgrade. Dante Exum was drafted by the Utah Jazz in 2014. With a player like him, the Mavericks are adding experience to the roster that, together with Kyrie Irving, could be the key to reaching the postseason.