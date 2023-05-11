After crashing with Kevon Looney's elbow, Anthony Davis' health could be a major factor for the remainder of the series.

Well, it's officially time to sound off the alarms for the Los Angeles Lakers. Not only did they lose a chance to take down the reigning NBA champions, but they might have also lost Anthony Davis, at least for the next couple of games.

Davis crashed with Kevon Looney's elbow with just over seven minutes left in the game. He had to leave the court, and the word around the league is that he could enter the league's concussion protocol.

He looked so bad that even some members of the Golden State Warriors' medical staff wanted to evaluate him. And according to Chris Haynes, he had to be escorted out in a wheelchair.

Anthony Davis Was Escorted Out In A Wheelchair

"He was stumbling a little bit; you could tell his equilibrium was off," Haynes reported. "Then, about five minutes later, they brought a wheelchair into the room, and from there, he was escorted to the room over all the way across the hall to the locker room. Sources have informed me that the early diagnosis is that Anthony Davis has avoided a concussion. He's doing much better now. That is good news right now."

Davis Looks Good, Says Lakers Coach

Lakers coach Darvin Ham, however, was optimistic about Davis' health going forward. He claims he looked good but couldn't dig deep into his status or offer any further details about potentially missing time:

“Obviously, everyone saw he took a shot to the head, but we just checked in on him; he seems to be doing really good already,” Ham said. “That’s just where he’s at. That’s the status of it right now.”

LeBron James, on the other hand, said that Davis' health was first and foremost. Then, he talked about the missed opportunity to close the series out and their mindset ahead of Game 6:

"The medical team said he's doing better. That's what matters most," said LeBron. "We didn't handle our business tonight, so I look forward to seeing our fans for another game in the second round. You know, those six games are out the window. It's over and done with. Our job is to try to be 1-0 on Friday. I look forward to that opportunity."

If Davis enters the concussion protocol, he won't be able to play on Friday, and his status for a potential Game 7 would also be in question. That could be a massive breaking point in this already exciting series.