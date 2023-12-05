Klay Thompson has been an instrumental part of the Golden State Warriors for over a decade now. His importance to the team was so evident that they didn’t even make the playoffs in the two years he was out with injuries, and they won an NBA championship as soon as he came back.

His perimeter defense, efficient shooting, and his ability to get hot in the blink of an eye had made him the perfect complement next to Stephen Curry and Draymond Green.

Nonetheless, as good as he’s been for the team over his career, he’s not being very helpful right now. Perhaps his contract year has gotten on his head or perhaps he’s entering the decline of his career. Whatever the case, he hasn’t been the same player this season.

That’s why multiple fans and analysts have speculated about his future. The Warriors are in win-now mode and cannot afford any more setbacks, so some believe they could pull the plug on him and find him a trade suitor.

Warriors Won’t Trade Thompson

NBA insider Zach Lowe even reported that several executives reached out to him wondering whether Thompson could become available and showing an interest in his services:

“I’ve had four executives from other teams in the last 72 hours asked me, ‘Would they ever trade Klay Thompson?’ And the reason they’re asking is because teams see somewhat of an opportunity there,” he said on The Lowe Post. “In terms of, ‘Can we get involved in a deal? Would they have to attach an asset to trade Klay Thompson if they want to get meaningful win-now talent with multiple years left on their contract in exchange for Klay Thompson?”

However, as big a market as there could be for the talented shooting guard, Lowe wanted to make it loud and clear that the Warriors have no intention whatsoever to trade him:

“To be clear, the Warriors do not want to trade Klay Thompson,” added the insider. “They have no desire to do it. I would bet heavily against it ever happening.”

Thompson Will Test Free Agency

Still, that doesn’t mean this will be the end of the Thompson-Warriors saga. They failed to reach an agreement on a contract extension in the offseason, and Adrian Wojnarowski claims he could even test unrestricted free agency to work out a new deal next summer:

“I’m told that there has been absolutely no progress on a Klay Thompson extension in Golden State. That they are both still apart on years and money,” said Wojnarowski. “And there’s a very real possibility that Klay Thompson goes into free agency next summer without a deal.”

Thompson is currently averaging 15.7 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 2.8 three-pointers per game on 40/36/87 shooting splits, and he’s not getting any younger, but he could still fetch a lucrative deal. Then again, it would be strange to see him walking away from the Warriors after all these years.