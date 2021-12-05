With nearly two months of the NBA season on the books, the Los Angeles Lakers need to address several issues on their roster.

The Los Angeles Lakers were the most revamped team in the NBA ahead of this season. Besides adding Russell Westbrook, they signed multiple veteran pieces and looked like a team poised to make a run for a championship.

Then again, injuries, poor chemistry, and a subpar defense have the Lakers as a borderline playoff team as we speak. And, while we expect them to get better as the season goes by, they’re not exactly known for their patience.

As we know by now, all teams with LeBron James are often active during the trade deadline and the buyout market. With that in mind, let’s take a look at the 3 players they should pursue this season.

NBA Trade Rumors: 3 Players The Lakers Should Target

3. Kevin Love – Buyout

Ok, we know Kevin Love has been tied with a move out of the Cleveland Cavaliers since LeBron James left the team. But this might as well be the year. He has never hidden his frustration with the team’s struggles, and it’s only a matter of time before they buy him out.

Love already knows what it’s like to play next to LeBron and he could help them stretch the floor with his shooting and rebounding skills. While no longer an All-Star caliber player, he’s still a savvy veteran with a skill set that could come in handily for Frank Vogel.

2. Jerami Grant – Trade

The Detroit Pistons are going through another nightmare season. They have one of the most promising young cores in the league but it will be years before they can compete, which is why Jerami Grant will be a name to follow closely as we head towards the deadline.

Grant’s contract will expire after next season and he’s one of the most dynamic wing defenders in the league. He regressed as a scorer but can knock down shots from all three levels, and would provide the Lakers much-needed versatility on both ends of the floor.

1. Myles Turner - Trade

For starters, Myles Turner has strong ties with Frank Vogel, who was his first coach in the NBA. Secondly, the Indiana Pacers need to clear that logjam on the frontcourt and open up more space for Domantas Sabonis.

Turner has often been the odd man out in Indiana with Sabonis’ offensive surge. He’s an outstanding rim protector and a solid perimeter defender and he can stretch the floor with his sweet shooting stroke. It might be costly but he’s a perfect fit for them.