TheGolden State Warriors entered the season as the reigning NBA champions. But even though Stephen Curry was once again at his best, that just wasn’t enough to get the job done.

The Western Conference is stacked, and the Warriors are no longer the best team in town. They need to assess their roster and start making some tough decisions ahead of next season.

So, now that they’re reportedly considering moving on from Jordan Poole and other players, we take a look at three players they should target in free agency and/or the trade market.

NBA Rumors: 3 Targets For The Warriors

3. Justise Winslow

Justise Winslow never turned out to be the two-way stud some thought he could be, but the Warriors have found plenty of success by bringing careers back from the ground.

Winslow will be a free agent and struggled to stay healthy with the Portland Trail Blazers. But he could give them another versatile defender and athletic wing at a massive discount, allowing them to trade Jonathan Kuminga for a star.

2. Dorian Finney-Smith

Likewise, the Warriors could turn to the Brooklyn Nets to add another versatile wing defender. They may not want to keep him as they pursue a bigger name or younger players, so he could be a part of a trade package to the Bay area.

Dorian Finney-Smith is one of the most underrated defenders in the league. The Warriors could lose Donte DiVincenzo, who’s got a player option for next season, so he’s a name to keep an eye on.

1. OG Anunoby

Obviously, landing OG Anunoby would be the biggest win the Dubs could even dream of in the offseason. He fits their timeline as a win-now player and could also be their franchise player once their championship core is gone.

Anunoby is one of the best defenders in the league and a high-IQ player who’s slowly turning into an offensive force as well. His athleticism and brains make him a seamless fit for this roster.