When the Philadelphia 76ers landed James Harden, many wondered how long it would take for The Beard to request a trade. Though he’s one of the best players in NBA, his record of changing teams doesn’t look good.

His talent is undeniable, but the 33-year-old’s committment has been questioned all these years. For many, he simply quits when things don’t go according to plan. Far from proving those who believe that wrong, Harden is acting like he’s running away after two consecutive playoff collapses in Philly.

Of course, the former MVP still draws interest around the league. However, it’s safe to say he would have even more suitors if it wasn’t for this reputation that he’s forged. In fact, not even the Houston Rockets seem to be interested in him.

Rumor: Ime Udoka doesn’t want James Harden in Houston

Though a return to Houston seemed to be on the table, maybe it’s time to forget about this possibility. According to Steve Bulpett of Heavy.com, new Rockets head coach Ime Udoka doesn’t want James Harden on his team and made that clear to the front office:

“From everything we’ve gotten out of there, it was a matter that Ime didn’t want him,” one league source told Heavy Sports. “At the beginning, were they thinking about Harden? Yeah. But then they hired Ime, and Ime said, ‘It’s not going to work here.’”

The Sixers reportedly want to run things back with Harden, but Daryl Morey first has to convince him to change his mind. In the meantime, the 10x NBA All-Star will continue to be linked with potential destinations.