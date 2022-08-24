The Knicks reportedly are thinking about parting ways with Julius Randle this offseason, but finding him a new home might be more complicated than expected.

Following an impressive 2020-21 NBA season, the Knicks were unable to pick up where they left off last year. Far from building on a remarkable year, the team has vastly regressed.

The same happened with Julius Randle. His breakout season, which earned him a Most Improved Player of the Year award, was followed by a poor campaign that could prove costly in his future with the team.

The Knicks reportedly are trying to identify possible trade partners for the All-Star, though it’s not an easy task. Randle was linked with a potential return to the Lakers, but the latest word on the street is that they want nothing to do with him.

Report: Lakers not interested in Julius Randle

“A very plugged-in person in the league told me… If Donovan Mitchell we’re to end up with the Knicks, there could be talks between the Knicks and the Lakers involving Julius [Randle],” Marc Stein reported.

However, Jovan Buha of The Athletic claims the Lakers have no interest in bringing Randle back and therefore taking his lucrative contract. He is set to make $117m over the next four seasons - although the final year is a $29.4m player option.

“Charlotte, New York and San Antonio also present trade options, though any deal with them appears unlikely as of now for various reasons," Buha wrote. "The Hornets’ future is muddied with restricted free agent Miles Bridges facing felony domestic violence and child abuse charges. Trading for Westbrook doesn’t necessarily improve their chances of making the Play-In tournament.

“The Lakers aren’t interested in taking back Julius Randle from the Knicks, considering his contract (three years plus a player option on the fourth year) and less-than-ideal fit with Davis and James. The Spurs don’t have much to offer aside from absorbing Westbrook’s contract, which is certainly beneficial for the Lakers, but not at the cost of two first-round picks.”

Randle left a lot to be desired last season, which is why it makes perfect sense if the Lakers have zero interested in striking a deal with the Knicks, even if they could involve Russell Westbrook in it. At the same time, the Purple and Gold have to figure out how to improve their roster this offseason.