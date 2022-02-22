Even though LeBron James stated that he'll play for whichever team that drafts Bronny James, it still seems like his eldest son won't draw much interest around the NBA.

For years, people around the NBA speculated that LeBron James intended to be in the league until his eldest son Bronny also made it. People close to him claimed that he wanted to play next to his son for at least one season.

Recently, The King himself confirmed said rumors. He stated that he would simply sign a deal with whichever team that takes Bronny in the NBA Draft, as money would be far from a concern at that point in his career:

“My last year will be played with my son,” James told The Athletic. “Wherever Bronny is at, that’s where I’ll be. I would do whatever it takes to play with my son for one year. It’s not about the money at that point.”

Bronny Isn't Expected To Be A Lottery Pick

One would think that the prospect of having LeBron James on a veteran's minimum deal would be enough for multiple teams to turn their attention to Bronny. Nonetheless, it seems like there's not that much faith in the heir to the James' throne:

(Transcript via Eric Pinus of Bleacher Report)

"Bronny James will be draft-eligible ahead of the 2024-25 season. James, the father, may prefer a one-year extension with the Lakers or a one-season contract with the Cavaliers to time free agency with his son's rookie year.

It's also worth noting that either the NBA or National Basketball Players Association can opt out of the current collective bargaining agreement by December 15, ending the deal after the 2022-23 season instead of 2023-24. But even if the one-and-done rule is discarded, it may not be in time for Bronny James to join the 2023 draft class (though it's not entirely out of the question).

Having polled several executives, Bronny James probably projects to be a second-round pick at this point, though it's too early to say with any certainty. A team could reach for the son to lure the father."

Bronny hasn't taken off at Sierra Canyon as expected and, albeit a much better shooter, looks far from the game-changing dynamo his old man was at that age. Everything can still change, though, but scouts don't like his chances that much right now.