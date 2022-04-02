Even though Bronny James has drawn most of the attention, it seems like his younger brother Bryce Maximus will be the one to carry LeBron James' NBA legacy.

Having a privileged gene pool can take you pretty far, especially if you're also a hard-working person. That's why most fans expected Bronny James to carry LeBron James' torch in the NBA a couple of years from now.

But the seasons go by and scouts are far from impressed with what they're seeing from Bronny. Albeit athletically gifted and well-prepared, he looks far from the once-in-a-lifetime player his old man was.

Notably, that doesn't mean that someone from the James household won't continue to wreak havoc in NBA hardwoods in the foreseeable future, as Bryce Maximus James is looking better by the day, per Brian Windhorst of ESPN.

Bryce James Is A Better Prospect Than Bronny, Per NBA Scouts

“I don't get the same vibe, and people I've talked to don't get the same vibe about Bronny [to play in the NBA]. There are people, and I've never seen his younger son Bryce play, who told me that Bryce actually might be the better prospect amongst the two,” Windhorst said, as quoted by Lakers Daily. “Bryce, I think, is 13 or something like that. I don’t know if we can go that far.”

Bronny Would Be A Second-Round Pick At Best

Bronny, on the other hand, would be more of an afterthought or a way to get LeBron to an NBA team. Per Marc Stein, he's looking like a second-round pick at best and not even a lottery-worthy talent.

(Transcript via Marc Stein)

"There is one aspect of the recent LeBron James/Lakers saga in zero dispute: He continues to openly dream of playing alongside son Bronny in the NBA…

He won’t be eligible for the NBA until the 2024 draft and, based on my own checking with various teams, Bronny wouldn’t be a draft candidate that quickly — based on where he is as a player today — without the nudge he’s getting from Dad, who will turn 40 during the 2024-25 season. As one Eastern Conference personnel voice tried to gently put it: 'I don’t think he’d be a one-and-done player if he wasn’t LeBron’s son.'"

Then again, Bronny's still pretty young and could take a big leap in his development in the following years. If not, then it'll be up to Bryce Maximus to keep the family legacy alive in basketball's finest tournament.