All good things have to come to an end, and that includes the NBA careers of some of the best players of their generation.

Not many players are able to last for long in the NBA. Spending a decade+ in the league is a testament to their work ethic and talent, even if they're not starters. So, imagine what you could say about those who manage to become perennial All-Stars.

Earning an All-Star nod isn't for everybody, let alone achieving that multiple times. But no one, not even LeBron James, can beat Father Time in the long run, and all good things eventually come to an end.

That includes the careers of some of the best hoopers of their generation. So here, we're going to let you know about three former NBA All-Stars who may retire at the end of this season.

NBA Rumors: 3 Former All-Stars That Could Retire Soon

3. Al Horford

Al Horford lived up to that big contract in the NBA Finals. He proved to have that 'it factor' and leadership still, the same that made him an All-Star during his days with the Atlanta Hawks. However, his best years are behind him, and he'll become a free agent after this season.

Horford could still try and sign a one-year, veteran minimum deal next season, but that's unlikely at 36 years old. Also, he'd join the Boston Celtics' coaching staff in a heartbeat if the opportunity came.

2. Brook Lopez

Brook Lopez was once considered one of the best scoring big men in the league. He's one of the greatest players in New Jersey-Brooklyn Nets history and still holds most of their franchise records.

Lopez has embraced a lesser role as he heads towards the sunset of his career. He's more of a floor-stretcher now, but he's also struggled with injuries and is about turn 35 years old. He'll be a free agent at the end of the season, so retirement is the likeliest scenario.

1. Carmelo Anthony

Carmelo Anthony was nearly forced to retire a couple of years ago, so every day in the league is a blessing to him now. He adapted to a different role and is still a prolific and efficient scorer despite coming off the bench.

Hopefully, Anthony will retire with a ring on his finger. He'll gauge plenty of interest from contending teams around the league as he enters what could be his final season, as he'll turn 39 years old in May.