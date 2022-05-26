The Cleveland Cavaliers want to make even more progress after a great performance in the 2021-22 NBA season. That's why the team reportedly is keeping tabs on many possible targets, including a Warriors player.

The Cavaliers come from a remarkable season, having fallen just short of the playoffs by losing to the Atlanta Hawks in the Play-In Tournament. The 2021-22 campaign, however, should be a stepping stone to a better outcome next year.

If it wasn't for the injuries, Cleveland could have finished even higher in the regular season. Now it's up to the Cavs to build on their great season to push for a deeper run next time, so they are certainly a team to watch in the offseason.

Many players will be looking for a fresh start, and the Cavaliers' resurgence makes them an attractive landing spot. In fact, the front office seems to have several players in mind to improve the roster, including a valuable Warriors player.

Rumor: Cavs eye Andrew Wiggins, among other players for 2022-23 season

According to Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com in an appearance on the HoopsHype podcast of Michael Scotto, the Cavs are keeping an eye on Andrew Wiggins, among other names, to strengthen the team next season.

"Here are the names that I’ve heard: I think both (Bojan and Bogdan) Bogdanovics would make sense for the Cavs. Gordon Hayward, whose salary lines up with Kevin Love… Tobias Harris, Harrison Barnes, Gary Trent Jr., Jeremi Grant, Aaron Gordon. And this is one that I’m watching. I think it’s less likely than it was when the postseason started, but it’s one that I’ve heard kicked around inside the walls of Cleveland. It’s Andrew Wiggins of the Warriors."

It's an interesting connection, given that the Cavs drafted Wiggins with the first overall pick in 2014 but traded him right away to the Minnesota Timberwolves, where he fell short of expectations. But Wiggins reestablished himself as a key role player for Golden State, helping them in its way to the NBA Conference Finals this season.

Wiggins, however, was linked with an exit from the Warriors this summer as the team looks uncapable of bringing back all players next season. He would certainly be a massive addition for the Cavs, but we have to wait until the playoffs are over to see if they make any progress. For now, it's just a desire.