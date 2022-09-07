As much as the Cleveland Cavaliers would love to have LeBron James back on the team at some point, there's still a major condition to meet.

The Los Angeles Lakers prioritized LeBron James' contract extension this offseason. Some criticized them for not working out a number that helped their salary cap in years to come, but they wanted to end all speculation about James' future.

But even though The King will be tied to the organization until at least 2025, some still think Los Angeles won't be James' final career destination. Unsurprisingly, rumors point out that he could look to retire with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

James lauded the Cavs' current core, and they were one of the most surprising teams in the league last season. Nonetheless, Cavs insider Chris Fedor reported they'd only consider bringing James back on their own terms.

NBA Rumors: Cavs Would Only Bring LeBron James Back Under Their Own Terms

"I think they’d be open to it on their own terms, under the right terms," Fedor told HoopsHype. "Terms that are very different from the ones he came back to in 2014. When you acquire LeBron, there are a lot of things that go with that. He wants power. He wants to help make decisions over the roster and people that are hired within the organization. He wants to be at the center of everything and have a team built around his strengths and things along those lines."

"The Cavaliers would not sign up for that kind of situation," Fedor added. "They feel good about what they have here, especially with the addition of Donovan Mitchell. Back in 2014, they needed a savior and needed LeBron to come back and take them to a different level."

That sure makes sense. James is the greatest player in franchise history, and it's not even close. But he's left twice and they've had to build their way back to contention without him, so why fix what isn't broken?

There's absolutely no doubt that the Cavs will retire LeBron's no. 23 jersey when it's all said and done. But he'll have to play by their rules if he wants to walk away from the game as a member of 'The Land.'