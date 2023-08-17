Damian Lillard hasn’t changed his mind about wanting to be traded away from the Portland Trail Blazers. Nonetheless, his current team is adamant about not trading him to the Miami Heat.

The Blazers have made it be known that they’ll only move on from their star if they can get a decent trade package in return, and they’re not interested in what the Heat have to offer.

With that in mind, Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report believes Lillard could change his mind and play in the same state he became a legend in college, taking his talents to the Utah Jazz.

NBA Rumors: Jazz Could Trade For Damian Lillard

(via Bleacher Report)

“Utah Jazz receive: Damian Lillard

Portland Trail Blazers receive: Collin Sexton, Keyonte George, Talen Horton-Tucker, Kelly Olynyk, 2025 first-round pick (via CLE) and 2027 first-round pick (top-four protected, via LAL)

Why not Utah? While the Jazz proved surprisingly competitive last season—thanks in huge part to Lauri Markkanen’s All-Star ascension and Walker Kessler’s All-Rookie first-team effort—they still need another difference-maker to have any shot of escaping the West. Lillard could make that difference, providing the creation, shot-making and distributing this offense desperately needs.

Bringing him back to the Beehive State—he played his college ball at Weber State—could be transformational. He might have a supporting cast as strong as any Portland ever put around him, and the Jazz would have the superstar who lets everyone trickle down into a better fitting role. Markkanen and Jordan Clarkson would be nightmare covers as second and third options, respectively.

(…)

As constructed here, Portland would nab a potential building block in George, add a fascinating project in Horton-Tucker and gain a really productive 24-year-old in Sexton. Olynyk is on an expiring salary, so he’d at least offer financial relief if not fetch some interest between now and the trade deadline.”

Of course, the Jazz aren’t much of a contender either, so maybe he won’t want to move there. But if he’s serious about leaving Rip City once and for all, he should at least consider it.