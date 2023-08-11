Everybody around the NBA is keeping tabs onDamian Lillard’s situation. He still wants the Portland Trail Blazers to trade him to the Miami Heat, but there has been no traction at all in that regard.

Even so, some around the league believe a move to South Beach is imminent, and it’s a matter of when, not if, it will happen. That’s why they need to come up with some moves to shape up their roster.

With that in mind, Bleacher Report’s NBA staff put together an interesting trade idea that would send veteran PG Spencer Dinwiddie from the Brooklyn Nets to Rip City.

Blazers Could Trade For Spencer Dinwiddie

(Via Bleacher Report)

“Portland Trail Blazers acquire Spencer Dinwiddie and a 2027 first-round pick (via PHI; top-eight protected) for Anfernee Simons.

Anfernee Simons just turned 24 and proved himself as an efficient 20-point scorer this past season, but his position in the Blazers’ backcourt pecking order is uncertain with Scoot Henderson on board and Shaedon Sharpe right there with him. The other issue with Simons is that he makes the possible acquisition of Tyler Herro from the Miami Heat an apparent nonstarter in a hypothetical Damian Lillard trade.

(…)

Even Dinwiddie might fetch a protected first-rounder at the 2024 deadline. If the Blazers are truly starting fresh, positional gluts shouldn’t matter. They need to be in asset-accumulation mode.

In Simons, Brooklyn gets someone who fits its younger timeline and can share creation duties with Mikal Bridges and his rapidly expanding game. “

Then again, this is just a proposal, so this may never happen. But, given how the Blazers’ current roster is shaped, it would make sense for them to cut Simons loose and build around Sharpe and Henderson.