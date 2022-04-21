Portland Trail Blazers aim to rebuild around Damian Lillard to come back stronger next season. With CJ McCollum gone, Dame may already have chosen his favorite option to team up with, but there's a catch.

While it's playoff time for many teams in the 2021-22 NBA season, the rest of the franchises are already trying to figure out how to bounce back next year. Some teams, like the Los Angeles Lakers, didn't expect to find themselves at this situation, while others, like the Portland Trail Blazers, saw it coming.

The Blazers knew their postseason aspirations were practically over as soon as they entered a string of terrible results, but especially when Damian Lillard started to spend time on the sidelines. Dame was eventually ruled out for the rest of the campaign, which put the final nail in their season's coffin.

On top of that, Portland traded Lillard's wingman CJ McCollum to the New Orleans Pelicans. With a new season on the horizon, now they must retool around the veteran point guard, who may have identified a potential new partner. But landing him may not be that simple.

NBA Rumors: Blazers eye Lillard's favorite next partner, but there's a catch

It's time to turn the page in Oregon. Lillard is ready to run it back with the Blazers and fight for a highly desired NBA championship in Portland. He said more than once that he's still got a lot left in his tank, but over the past years it became clearer that he needs help.

With McCollum gone, the Blazers must find the right partner for Dame. According to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, Lillard once suggested the front office the name of Jerami Grant among his favorite players to team up with. The report adds there's mutual interest in playing with each other in the NBA after sharing the floor with Team USA.

Additionally, the Blazers leadership reportedly eyed the Detroit Pistons forward as a priority trade target. The problem is that the front office was expecting to have two first-round picks this year. With the Pelicans clinching the eighth seed, Portland will only have their own first-round selection and would not be willing to exchange it.

Grant only has a year left on his contract and the Pistons have already had high demands for him on February. Portland's offseason scenario looks different with just one first-round pick, so it remains to be seen how the team rebuilds itself to help Lillard.