Kevin Durant won't be going anywhere, but we still need to talk about Donovan Mitchell. So here, we discuss three dark horse landing spots for him.

Ok, so Kevin Durant has officially changed his mind and decided to stay with the Brooklyn Nets. The biggest potential trade target of the offseason is no longer available, meaning most teams will focus their attention on the second-best player.

As you may have guessed by now, that's Donovan Mitchell. He hasn't formally requested a trade, yet it's clear that the Utah Jazz have decided to rebuild after parting ways with Rudy Gobert.

The New York Knicks have expressed the most interest in trading for Mitchell, yet the Jazz have set a price they're not willing to pay. So, what if another team surprisingly decides to swoop in and get him? Let's predict three potential dark horse destinations for him.

NBA Rumors: 3 Shocking Landing Spots For Donovan Mitchell

3. Charlotte Hornets

The Charlotte Hornets have kept tabs on Mitchell for quite some time. They still don't know what will happen with Miles Bridges, so moving on and trying to land another young star would make sense for Michael Jordan's team.

Pairing Mitchell with LaMelo Ball would give the Hornets an explosive offense. He'd be allowed to play more off the ball and would give them the floor-stretcher and bucket-getter they've needed for years.

2. Toronto Raptors

The Toronto Raptors unsuccessfully tried to acquire Durant. So, they could try and get a 'cheaper' jewel in Mitchell, using Pascal Siakam and maybe even OG Anunoby alongside picks to sweeten the deal.

Fred VanVleet and Mitchell would be a dynamic, explosive offensive backcourt, while Scottie Barnes would help make up for his defensive flaws. Moreover, he's a better fit for their young timeline.

1. Memphis Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies also joined the race for KD. They have more than enough draft picks and young players to pull off nearly every deal and wouldn't even have to give up Jaren Jackson Jr. to do so.

They may need to trade Desmond Bane, though, but that's a price they should be willing to pay to pair Mitchell with Ja Morant. The Grizzlies are ahead of schedule in their development and could be a championship contender for years to come with this move.