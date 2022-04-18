The Los Angeles Lakers were reportedly interested in signing Doc Rivers as their new coach. However, it seems like the interest isn't exactly mutual.

The Los Angeles Lakers' quest for a new coach is officially underway. They fired Frank Vogel after one of the most disappointing seasons in franchise history, albeit he wasn't to blame for the roster they put together.

Needless to say, there should be no shortage of pretenders looking to coach LeBron James and Anthony Davis, especially with the purple and gold determined to win another championship while they're still under contract.

Notably, Doc Rivers' name figured to be among the early frontrunners to land the job, even despite the fact that he's still under contract and leading the Philadelphia 76ers through the playoffs.

NBA Rumors: Lakers Are Interested In Hiring Doc Rivers

"Doc Rivers, the Philadelphia 76ers’ head coach, is another active bench leader being mentioned by league personnel as a potential Lakers candidate," reported Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report. "Rivers’ tenure in Philadelphia has also come into question of late, spurred by team president Daryl Morey’s deadline acquisition of James Harden and the mounting speculation that followed about a potential reunification with Harden’s former Rockets head coach Mike D’Antoni. Rivers has also been linked by several league sources as a potential replacement for the Jazz, in the event Snyder does depart Utah."

Rivers Rules Himself Out Of The Lakers' Job

Then again, it seems like the interest isn't exactly mutual. Recently, the Sixers coach called the Lakers' treatment of Vogel 'unfair' and pretty much ruled himself out from the candidates' shortlist:

”No, I’m not a candidate. I have a job, and I am very happy in my job," Rivers said. "I think it’s so unfair. I thought the Frank Vogel thing was so unfair. We work just like you guys work. How would you like your jobs to be mentioned every day? I mean, even if it’s someone wanting to have you, it’s just not right. I hate it. There’s nothing I can do about it."

The Lakers will have to leave no stone unturned in their pursuit of a new coach. But they'll also have to figure out the way to improve a roster that was always a bad fit together, and that's the biggest challenge.