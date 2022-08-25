Even though they've been away from the NBA for quite some time, these three hoopers playing overseas could still make a comeback.

It's one thing to make it to the NBA, and a completely different thing to have a long NBA career. Unless your name is Udonis Haslem, there are no guarantees in this league, and you have to work your heart off and outplay thousands of hoopers to be there.

That's why some players struggle to stay in the league for long. They go back and forth with short stints and then play overseas, as some European and Asian tournaments are better suited for their game.

Still, some of them come back right in time for the season or even ahead of the playoffs. With that in mind, let's take a look at three NBA comeback candidates currently playing in Europe or China.

NBA Rumors: 3 Overseas Players That Could Make A Comeback

3. Rondae Hollis-Jefferson

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson was playing the best basketball of his career with the Brooklyn Nets and then it all went downhill for him. He's not much of a shooter, but his length, defense, and athleticism could grant him another shot in the league.

Hollis-Jefferson can hold his own vs. smaller, quicker guards while also being able to defend both forward spots. He's currently playing for Puerto Rico's Atléticos de San Germán, but would welcome a homecoming in a heartbeat.

2. Jahlil Okafor

Jahlil Okafor is one of the biggest busts in NBA Draft history. Once considered a future superstar, his poor defense and questionable work ethic drove him out of the league seven years after being the third overall pick.

Okafor is currently playing for the Zhejiang Lions in China after failing to get consistent playing time in the NBA. But the physical traits and scoring skills are there, and if Enes Kanter played for so long, who's to say he shouldn't get another chance?

1. Mike James

Mike James is an instant source of offense off the bench. He may never be a good defender by NBA standards, but he's a streaky shooter that can get hot in the blink of an eye, and he's proven it already.

James is a bonafide bucket-getter and is currently playing for the AS Monaco Basket but has openly admitted his desire to get another shot in the NBA. He has Sixth Man of the Year potential if used properly.