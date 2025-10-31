Why is Trae Young not playing today, Oct. 31, for the Hawks vs Pacers in the NBA Cup?

The Atlanta Hawks face the Indiana Pacers for the NBA Cup, in a matchup that promises high-level competition. However, fans will miss key players on the court, most notably Tyrese Halliburton, and another pressing question emerges: why isn’t Trae Young playing?

Trae Young suffered a concerning injury during the season, forcing him to leave the Hawks’ recent game against the Brooklyn Nets early. He scored six points in seven minutes before exiting, and the injury has affected his availability for Friday night’s NBA Cup clash with the Pacers.

While reports confirm that Young does not have an ACL injury, the guard’s knee issue is significant. “Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young has no issues with his ACL after leaving Wednesday night’s 117-112 win over the Brooklyn Nets with a right knee sprain,” ESPN’s Tim Bontemps reported Wednesday.

“The most important thing is it is not his ACL. He’s going to get an MRI tonight or tomorrow and make a determination from there. Not sure how long or what, but it’s something he’s hopefully going to be back from whenever possible.” Shortly after Bontemps’ report, the Hawks confirmed that Young’s right knee sprain would make him unavailable on Friday night.

Trae Young #11 of the Atlanta Hawks.

How are the Hawks coming in?

Atlanta has had a disappointing start to the NBA season, entering Friday’s contest with a 2-3 record. However, they are coming off a road victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night.

In that win, Jalen Johnson led the way with 23 points, seven rebounds, and five assists, while Nickeil Alexander-Walker added 18 points, three rebounds, and three blocks. The Hawks will now aim for back-to-back wins and hope to kick off NBA Cup group play with a key victory over a struggling Pacers squad.

How are the Pacers coming in?

The Indiana Pacers enter Friday’s game winless, having dropped their first four games of the season, including a narrow two-point loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night.

Pascal Siakam led the Pacers in that loss with 27 points and 13 rebounds, while Jarace Walker contributed 20 points, six rebounds, and five assists. The Pacers will look to find their first win of the season against a Hawks team missing one of its stars.

