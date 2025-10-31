Is Jamal Murray playing today, October 31, for Nuggets vs Blazers?

The Denver Nuggets (3-1) are visiting the Portland Trail Blazers (3-2) tonight at the Moda Center for the first game of the NBA Cup group stage. The key concern for the visiting team is whether Jamal Murray will be available for the matchup, following the release of the latest injury report.

According to the official NBA injury report, the Nuggets have listed Jamal Murray as questionable (left calf tightness) for tonight’s contest against the Blazers. The only other player on the Denver report is Cameron Johnson, who is listed as probable with right shoulder inflammation.

The Canadian point guard has participated in every game for the Nuggets so far and is enjoying a spectacular start to the season. Murray is averaging 27.0 points, 6.0 assists, and 4.3 rebounds, setting what are currently career-high marks in scoring and rebounding.

It remains early in the season for the Nuggets to risk Murray if he is not at his best for tip-off. Furthermore, thanks to their offseason moves, Denver boasts strong depth. While Murray’s absence would be a significant loss, players like Christian Braun and Bruce Brown can step up as ball-handlers alongside Nikola Jokic.

Jamal Murray in action during Nuggets’ game against the Pelicans. (Getty Images)

Jokic praises Murray’s hot start

The Nuggets are a truly formidable team when both of their stars, Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray, are performing at a high level, a dynamic that is currently defining their early season. The Serbian center remains the undisputed leader, having recorded a triple-double in all four of Denver’s games.

However, Murray is also experiencing a surge in form, which was evident in the 127-114 victory over the Timberwolves, where the Canadian logged an explosive 43 points, six rebounds, and three assists. Following that contest, Jokic offered high praise for the point guard, highlighting the substantial work he put in during the offseason.

“He came ready to training camp, and he’s healthy,” Jokic said after the game, via ClutchPoints. “He’s in shape. It’s a product of the good work he did this summer, and we know what he can do when he’s shooting the ball. He was really good for us, the reason why we won the game”.