Is Karl-Anthony Towns playing today, October 31, for Knicks vs Bulls?

The New York Knicks are visiting the Chicago Bulls tonight at the United Center for the first game of the NBA Cup group stage. The key concern for the visiting Knicks revolves around the availability of big man Karl-Anthony Towns following the latest injury report.

According to the official NBA injury report, the Knicks have listed Karl-Anthony Towns as probable (right quad strain) for tonight’s matchup against the Bulls. The New York center has been battling a Grade 2 quad strain since before the season started but has managed to play in all four of the team’s games.

Joining the Dominican native on the report are forward Guerschon Yabusele (left knee sprain) as probable, and big man Mitchell Robinson (left ankle injury management) as questionable. Robinson has yet to make his season debut.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Towns is coming off a poor performance in the 121-111 loss to the Bucks, where he managed just eight points on 2-for-12 shooting, along with 12 rebounds, one assist, and one block. His reduced effectiveness is likely connected to the injury he has carried since before the season, visibly impacting his mobility.

Karl-Anthony Towns in action against Bobby Portis of the Milwaukee Bucks. (Getty Images)

Advertisement

Overall, it has been a difficult start for the former Timberwolves star, who is currently averaging 17 points per game while shooting a concerning 35.2% from the field, marking the lowest shooting percentage of his career.

Advertisement

Towns takes blame for Bucks defeat

see also Karl-Anthony Towns offers unexpected take on his new role with the Knicks under HC Mike Brown

Towns’ low-scoring output against the Bucks was startling, even considering his current injury; the last time he failed to score 10 or more points was back on February 8, 2025, against the Celtics, where he finished with nine. Following the game, Towns spoke with reporters and took full responsibility for the defeat, acknowledging he struggled on both ends of the floor.

Advertisement

“I gotta do whatever is needed to win. I pressed a little bit too much today [in the second half]. I didn’t do what we needed to do to win tonight. That’s on me and I take full responsibility for that,” Towns told SNYtv’s Ian Begley.

However, Knicks captain and leader Jalen Brunson quickly came to his teammate’s defense amid criticism over his poor performance. Brunson suggested the early weeks would be challenging as the entire team adapts to a new system under coach Mike Brown.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I talk to [Towns], we talk and it’s a process for all of us,” Brunson said, via the New York Post. “There are gonna be times when things aren’t going one of our ways and it’s on us as teammates to have his back. But at some point, all of us go through a lull in the season. I don’t even want to call it a lull. It’s just we’re still learning and everything is brand new for us. We’re not gonna use that excuse for a long time. But these first couple weeks, it’s still fresh for us”.