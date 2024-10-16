NBA Rumors: Grizzlies add Scottie Pippen's promising son in a bet on the future

The son of NBA legend Scottie Pippen aims to establish himself in the world's best basketball league with the Memphis Grizzlies.

Guard Scottie Pippen Jr., son of NBA Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen, has been signed by the Memphis Grizzlies to a standard multiyear contract, according to a report by Shams Charania.

Pippen Jr. was an undrafted free agent in 2022 following a successful college career at Vanderbilt. After spending time with the Lakers, he joined the Grizzlies in January 2024. Due to injuries that affected the team, Pippen Jr. had the opportunity to play significant minutes and showcased his talent. He averaged 12.9 points with an excellent shooting percentage and made an impact on defense.

Pippen Jr. has emerged as a reliable and versatile role player. His ability to generate steals and his proficiency in three-point shooting make him an intriguing option for the Memphis Grizzlies.

With the return of Ja Morant and other key players, Pippen’s playing time is expected to be reduced compared to last season. However, his performance has demonstrated that he can be a valuable asset for the Grizzlies.

The Grizzlies’ goal in the NBA

The Grizzlies aim to compete for the championship and make a deep run in the NBA playoffs. Adding young talents like Pippen is part of their strategy to strengthen the team and provide depth in the rotation.

