NBA Rumors: Grizzlies add Scottie Pippen's promising son in a bet on the future

The son of NBA legend Scottie Pippen aims to establish himself in the world's best basketball league with the Memphis Grizzlies.

Former NBA player Scottie Pippen looks on during the NBL Play-In Qualifier match between Sydney Kings and New Zealand Breakers at Qudos Bank Arena.
© Photo by Matt King/Getty ImagesFormer NBA player Scottie Pippen looks on during the NBL Play-In Qualifier match between Sydney Kings and New Zealand Breakers at Qudos Bank Arena.

By Alexander Rosquez

Guard Scottie Pippen Jr., son of NBA Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen, has been signed by the Memphis Grizzlies to a standard multiyear contract, according to a report by Shams Charania.

Pippen Jr. was an undrafted free agent in 2022 following a successful college career at Vanderbilt. After spending time with the Lakers, he joined the Grizzlies in January 2024. Due to injuries that affected the team, Pippen Jr. had the opportunity to play significant minutes and showcased his talent. He averaged 12.9 points with an excellent shooting percentage and made an impact on defense.

Pippen Jr. has emerged as a reliable and versatile role player. His ability to generate steals and his proficiency in three-point shooting make him an intriguing option for the Memphis Grizzlies.

With the return of Ja Morant and other key players, Pippen’s playing time is expected to be reduced compared to last season. However, his performance has demonstrated that he can be a valuable asset for the Grizzlies.

The Grizzlies’ goal in the NBA

The Grizzlies aim to compete for the championship and make a deep run in the NBA playoffs. Adding young talents like Pippen is part of their strategy to strengthen the team and provide depth in the rotation.

Alexander Rosquez
Alexander Rosquez

Alexander Rosquez is a bilingual sports writer fluent in English and Spanish, who joined Bolavip in June 2024. With a degree in Social Communication and a specialization in sports, Alexander brings over 15 years of media experience. He completed his academic studies in Zulia, Venezuela. Throughout his career, Alexander has covered a wide range of sports events, including soccer, MLB, and NBA. His expertise lies in real-time coverage of competitions across various globally relevant sports leagues. Prior to joining Bolavip, Alexander gained extensive experience in MLB and soccer coverage for both national and international media outlets. His discipline in sports event coverage and meticulous attention to detail make him a valuable asset to the Bolavip team. Alexander’s passion for sports and his clear, precise communication style set him apart as a standout writer in the sports arena.

